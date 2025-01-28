Paarl belt DSG out of SA20 with record win

Kwena Maphaka of Paarl Royals celebrates the wicket of Brandon King of Durban's Super Giants in the Betway SA20 match at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday. Picture: SA20/SPORTZPICS
Paarl Royals completed a record five-game 100% Betway SA20 league stage home run at Boland Park on Monday evening.
It is the first time any team has gone unbeaten at home throughout the league phase, with the previous best being Joburg Super Kings’ four victories and one washout at the Wanderers in the first season.
The Royals have gone one step further with their thrilling six-wicket victory on Monday night over Durban’s Super Giants (DSG), who have now been eliminated as last season’s runners-up can no longer qualify for the playoffs.
The cream of SA’s young talent, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka, played a major role in the Royals maintaining their stranglehold on the top of the table. The Royals move to 28 points.
The teenage duo did the double act with Maphaka delivering his best performance of the competition so far with fine figures of 2/22 to help restrict DSG to 143/7 before Pretorius clubbed 43 off 29 balls in the successful run chase (147/4).
Pretorius reclaimed the top run-scorer position from his opening partner Joe Root, who was trapped lbw off the first ball of the innings, by becoming the first batter to pass the 300-run mark in the third season.
Royals have unearthed new young batters this season and Rubin Hermann also continued his dream debut SA20 season with a superb 59 off 51 balls to set up the chase.
Hermann showed great innovation, particularly against the spinners as he swept and reverse-swept with confidence.
But it was left to all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem to smash the winning six with just two balls remaining to take the Royals over the line.
After playing five spinners in their line-up in the previous match, the Royals rejigged their bowling line-up with the return of Galiem and Maphaka to the starting XI.
Maphaka delivered his best performance of the competition so far with the teenager striking up front and at the death. He sent down a peach that burst through Brandon King’s defence before flummoxing Heinrich Klaasen with a slower ball.
“I was itching to put in a good performance. Had not been performing too well, wanted to put up a good performance for the boys and the team,” Maphaka said.
“I have bowled to him [Klaasen] a few times in the nets. That [the slower ball] seemed to work. I probably trained that since I was 12 years old, have it down nicely, so I tried to bowl it and I was pleased it came off.”
Super Giants will be ruing a season in which luck has deserted them, with Keshav Maharaj’s team not finding form when they needed it most.
Australian T20 World Cup winner Marcus Stoinis tried his best to make an impact with his maiden SA20 half-century off just 35 balls. He finished unbeaten on 55 and partnered with Kane Williamson (45 off 36 balls) in a 53-run partnership to lift DSG to a decent total.
Stoinis was particularly severe on Root, striking 24 runs off 11 deliveries sent down by the off-spinner, including two maximums in the 18th over.
But it was ultimately not enough as the Royals’ victory parade marched on.
Royals’ only concern will be the fitness of captain David Miller, who left the field during DSG’s innings and did not come out to bat in the run chase.
