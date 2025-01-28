Sport / Cricket

India’s Bumrah secures ICC men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Seam-bowler took 71 wickets from 13 matches in 2004

28 January 2025 - 14:41
by Pearl Josephine Nazare
India's Jasprit Bumrah has been named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024. Picture: DARRIAN TRAYNOR/GETTY IMAGES/FILE
Jasprit Bumrah was named the ICC men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024 after the India pace spearhead produced his best annual haul in the red-ball format, the sport's governing body said on Monday.

The 31-year-old seam-bowling genius topped the wicket-taking charts in Test cricket in 2024 with 71 from 13 matches, 19 more than second-placed Gus Atkinson of England (in 11 games), having returned from a back injury in late 2023.

Despite being on the losing side in the Border—Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Bumrah finished the five-match Test series, which concluded earlier in January, with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and was the obvious choice for the player of the series award.

“His [Bumrah] average across the year was a ridiculous 14.92, and he ended 2024 with an annual strike rate of just 30.1,” ICC said.

“Across Test history, none of the 17 bowlers to have taken 70 plus wickets in a calendar year did so at an average as low as Bumrah’s.”

Bumrah beat England duo Harry Brook and Joe Root as well as Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka to win the prestigious award. The last Indian cricketer to win it was batter Virat Kohli in 2018.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Test Cricketer of the Year award. Test cricket has always been a format I hold close to my heart and to be recognised on this platform is truly special,” Bumrah said.

“This award is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but also of the unwavering support of my teammates, coaches and fans who continue to believe and inspire me every day.

“Representing India is a privilege I deeply cherish and knowing my efforts bring smiles to people around the world makes this journey even more special.”

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: SA20 hits the sweet spot with pitches and thumpings

The crowds and full houses are a huge selling point for sponsors and broadcasters
Opinion
22 hours ago

The rise of Lutho Sipamla

With just more than a week left in the SA20, the bowler is becoming one of the tournament’s most impactful players
Sport
1 day ago

West Indies draw series after beating Pakistan

Visitors secure first Test win in Pakistan since 1990
Sport
1 day ago

Super Kings end Sunrisers’ purple patch

Aiden Markram’s men came into the game riding a four-match winning streak but were outgunned by hosts
Sport
2 days ago

Sunrisers Eastern Cape in for a big weekend

Markram and Jansen key players in double header against Joburg Super Kings
Sport
5 days ago
