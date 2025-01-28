India’s Bumrah secures ICC men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Jasprit Bumrah was named the ICC men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024 after the India pace spearhead produced his best annual haul in the red-ball format, the sport's governing body said on Monday.

The 31-year-old seam-bowling genius topped the wicket-taking charts in Test cricket in 2024 with 71 from 13 matches, 19 more than second-placed Gus Atkinson of England (in 11 games), having returned from a back injury in late 2023.

Despite being on the losing side in the Border—Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Bumrah finished the five-match Test series, which concluded earlier in January, with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and was the obvious choice for the player of the series award.