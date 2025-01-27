Sport / Cricket

West Indies draw series after beating Pakistan

Visitors secure first Test win in Pakistan since 1990

27 January 2025 - 13:56
by Pearl Josephine Nazare
PICTURE: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
PICTURE: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Bengaluru — West Indies secured their first Test win in Pakistan since 1990 after beating the hosts by 120 runs in the second match in Multan on Monday to ensure the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan needed 178 to win and sweep the two-match series after being reduced to 76/4 at stumps on the second day but lost two quick wickets when Saud Shakeel (13) and Kashif Ali (1) were removed cheaply by Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.

Mohammad Rizwan gave the hosts a fighting chance, scoring 25 runs off 62 deliveries, before the wicketkeeper-batter was sent packing in the 42nd over by Warrican, who did the bulk of the damage with the ball with five wickets in the second innings.

Reduced to 122/8, Pakistan’s chase fizzled out when Gudakesh Motie removed Noman Ali and Warrican struck again to take out Sajid Khan.

The hosts won the first Test, also in Multan, by 127 runs.

Reuters

