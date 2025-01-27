Bengaluru — West Indies secured their first Test win in Pakistan since 1990 after beating the hosts by 120 runs in the second match in Multan on Monday to ensure the series ended in a 1-1 draw.
Pakistan needed 178 to win and sweep the two-match series after being reduced to 76/4 at stumps on the second day but lost two quick wickets when Saud Shakeel (13) and Kashif Ali (1) were removed cheaply by Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.
Mohammad Rizwan gave the hosts a fighting chance, scoring 25 runs off 62 deliveries, before the wicketkeeper-batter was sent packing in the 42nd over by Warrican, who did the bulk of the damage with the ball with five wickets in the second innings.
Reduced to 122/8, Pakistan’s chase fizzled out when Gudakesh Motie removed Noman Ali and Warrican struck again to take out Sajid Khan.
The hosts won the first Test, also in Multan, by 127 runs.
West Indies draw series after beating Pakistan
Visitors secure first Test win in Pakistan since 1990
Bengaluru — West Indies secured their first Test win in Pakistan since 1990 after beating the hosts by 120 runs in the second match in Multan on Monday to ensure the series ended in a 1-1 draw.
Pakistan needed 178 to win and sweep the two-match series after being reduced to 76/4 at stumps on the second day but lost two quick wickets when Saud Shakeel (13) and Kashif Ali (1) were removed cheaply by Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.
Mohammad Rizwan gave the hosts a fighting chance, scoring 25 runs off 62 deliveries, before the wicketkeeper-batter was sent packing in the 42nd over by Warrican, who did the bulk of the damage with the ball with five wickets in the second innings.
Reduced to 122/8, Pakistan’s chase fizzled out when Gudakesh Motie removed Noman Ali and Warrican struck again to take out Sajid Khan.
The hosts won the first Test, also in Multan, by 127 runs.
Reuters
Sunrisers Eastern Cape in for a big weekend
Abhishek gets free rein to showcase his talent
Ailing fast bowlers a concern for Proteas ahead of Champions Trophy
Markram banks on unwavering support of Orange Army
England aim to entertain in India white-ball series, says McCullum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Super Kings end Sunrisers’ purple patch
Sunrisers Eastern Cape in for a big weekend
Abhishek gets free rein to showcase his talent
Ailing fast bowlers a concern for Proteas ahead of Champions Trophy
Markram banks on unwavering support of Orange Army
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.