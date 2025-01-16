Super Giants’ chance to return to winning ways against Sunrisers

Prenelan Subrayen of Durban's Super Giants faces the media. Picture: SA20/GERHARD DURAAN
After falling to their first loss of the Betway SA20, Durban’s Super Giants will be eager to bounce back against the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, at Kingsmead Stadium on Friday night.
DSG never really got out of the blocks in their loss to the Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday night and will see Friday’s showdown against the winless Sunrisers as the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.
Despite restricting JSK to 169 in their 20 overs, the DSG batters never got into their stride with only a half century from Quinton de Kock to show for their efforts.
Heading into Friday’s clash, spinner Prenelan Subrayen said the team would not dwell on the result and will move on as quickly as possible.
“Reflection from the previous match started as soon as the guys came off the field after the loss,” Subrayen said.
“In terms of dwelling on the result, there won’t be that but there will definitely be learning from it and working out how we can be better going forward.
“In a long tournament like this you aren’t going to be perfect in every game, but we strive to be as close to that as possible.”
Subrayen played his first match of the season for DSG in home conditions and picked up 2/24 in favourable bowling conditions. Subrayen claimed the prize wicket of Faf du Plessis in the first over.
He then got the danger man Leus du Plooy for 38 as his two wickets were crucial for DSG.
Friday’s match is a replay of the 2024 final as the men from Gqeberha make the trip to Durban. For Subrayen, this is just another game in the bigger picture of making the play-offs.
“We just take it game by game in a tournament like this,” he said. “We know how good the Sunrisers are, as are all the other teams in this competition, but we make sure that all our preparation is the same.
“Heading into this match we just need to make sure we’ve learnt from our previous matches and keep moving forward,” Subrayen added.
