Proteas coach Walter puts trust in experience for Champions Trophy

Anrich Nortjé's experience saw him selected ahead of Gerald Coetzee for the Champions Trophy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEX DAVIDSON
After months of suffering more losses than wins, casting the selection net far and wide and giving rookies opportunities, Rob Walter finally has the squad he wants and the players he trusts for February’s Champions Trophy.
It’s a group packed with experience — 10 of the 15-man squad were at the 2023 50-over World Cup, and eight played in the final of the T20 World Cup in 2024.
“The core group have experienced playing in World Cups together and having success in World Cups,” Walter said on Monday.
Amid all the criticism he has faced as SA have lost bilateral series, Walter relied on his belief that once he was able to access the players he wanted, he could trust in them delivering the kind of performance that saw the Proteas qualify for the semifinals in India two years ago and finish as runners-up in Barbados in 2024.
“I’m very excited to have this group together and to see what they can do at this tournament,” he said. “The guys know what it feels like to be in the cauldron, that’s my main takeaway from the last two world events. Winning a trophy is not far away.”
The squad gives the Proteas cover for all conditions. There are four front-line pace bowlers, including recalls for Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé. Wiaan Mulder also adds cover as a seam-bowling all-rounder, beating Andile Phehlukwayo to that spot.
“Wiaan gives more with the bat as an all-rounder than Andile,” Walter said.
Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are among the group that has been to the last two ICC events and, in Shamsi’s case, there is extensive experience of the host country’s conditions after two seasons spent playing in the Pakistan Super League.
Anrich is a bit more experienced and potentially offers some attributes that will stand us in good stead in Pakistan
Rob Walter, Proteas limited overs coach
There are a number of options among the top-order batters, but it is form that will be critical for Walter after all potential candidates to start struggled in the most recent series with Pakistan. For captain Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi, both of whom aren’t contracted to the SA20, a tri-series competition in Pakistan preceding the Champions Trophy will provide extra opportunities for both to find their rhythm.
The middle order is powerful, led by David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, and perhaps the toughest decision Walter and Bavuma will face when picking a starting team is how to fit Tristan Stubbs into the team. There is an option to use him at No 3, but Walter also backed Rassie van der Dussen’s experience and certainly the 35-year-old’s tournament record is difficult to ignore.
“The squad covers all bases. It’s much like in India [in 2023], where we understood there would be a variety of conditions. The general information we have is that there’s not a lot of spin and the pitches are good for batting — so the batters are excited,” the coach said.
Nortjé beat out Gerald Coetzee for a spot. Walter said the conversation he had with Coetzee, SA’s top wicket-taker at the 2023 World Cup, was the toughest.
Squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.
“Gerald has done nothing wrong,” said the coach, adding Coetzee’s recent groin injury played no part in his omission. “Both offer high pace, but Anrich is a bit more experienced and potentially offers some attributes that will stand us in good stead in Pakistan.”
Nortjé is also in the final stages of recovery from a fractured toe, but Walter, who’s been following the SA20 from his home in New Zealand and kept in touch with the Proteas’ medical staff, is confident the 31-year-old quick bowler will be ready for the tournament.
The Proteas begin their campaign against Afghanistan on February 21 in Karachi. They also play England and Australia in the group stages.
Walter will have to wait for the SA20 to unfold before determining the composition of the squad for the tri-series, which will feature New Zealand and the host nation, Pakistan. Players not involved in the play-offs of SA20 will probably be roped in for the tri-series, but Walter said he also has to be flexible to allow players to arrive later than he may like.
The final of the SA20 is on February 8 and SA play their first match in the tri-series against New Zealand on February 10.
