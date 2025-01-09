Super Giants target title after last season’s close call

Durban Super Giants captain Keshav Maharaj hopes to go one better this season and win the title. Picture: SPORTZPICS/SA 20
Durban’s Super Giants begin their Betway SA20 campaign against the Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead Stadium on Friday with one eye firmly on winning the title after coming so close last season.
They were losing finalists in 2024 after a brilliant run of form took them all the way to the final before they lost to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
This season the team, led by Keshav Maharaj again, is looking forward to creating new memories with a few new faces in the squad.
“Last year we made a conscious effort to enjoy ourselves on and off the field and we want to continue that this season,” Maharaj said.
“We have another strong group of players with a lot of returning guys with some strong additions, so we are looking forward to starting our campaign.”
The Super Giants begin their campaign against the Capitals at home and starting on their home ground is going to be an important element for Maharaj.
“We saw how the fans came out in their numbers last season, and we are confident we are going to see that again this year.
“The support we got last season was phenomenal both at home and away and hopefully we can entertain the crowds again with our brand of cricket.”
The Super Giants have added high-quality internationals to their squad with former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, English all-rounder Chris Woakes and West Indian Brandon King in their squad.
Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder and Matthew Breetzke will all play an important role with the bat for the Super Giants in the competition.
Durban’s Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Breetzke, Kane Williamson, Prenelan Subrayen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Brandon King, Chris Woakes, CJ King (rookie), Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Jon-Jon Smuts, Noor Ahmed, Junior Dala, Naveen ul-Haq.
