Karthik a major coup for Betway SA20, says Smith
Former Indian international brings wealth of experience to tournament
08 January 2025 - 17:41
The acquisition of experienced former Indian international Dinesh Karthik can only bolster the image of the Betway SA20, league commissioner Graeme Smith said.
Karthik, who joined the Paarl Royals for the tournament’s third edition, brings a wealth of experience as an international and franchise cricketer in a career spanning more than 20 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.