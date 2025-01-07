Sport / Cricket

West Indies great Clive Lloyd chides two-tier structure for Tests

Lloyd calls for struggling teams to play more often against the top sides

07 January 2025 - 16:29
by AMLAN CHAKRABORTY
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former West Indies cricketer Clive Lloyd. Picture: STEVE BARDENS/ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES
Former West Indies cricketer Clive Lloyd. Picture: STEVE BARDENS/ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES

New Delhi — West Indies great Clive Lloyd is “disturbed” by the idea of a two-tier structure for Test cricket and believes efforts should instead be focused on ensuring struggling teams play more often against the top sides.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, India, Australia and England are in talks to divide Test cricket into two divisions to allow cricket’s “Big Three” to play each other more often.

I think it will be terrible for all those countries who worked so hard to get the Test status.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Indian chair, Jay Shah, will meet representatives of the Australian and English boards in January, the report said.

Lloyd was fiercely critical of the idea, which he believed could be catastrophic for the likes of the West Indies, which ruled the game in the 1970s and 1980s when he was captain.

“I think it will be terrible for all those countries who worked so hard to get the Test status,” the 80-year-old told an online media interaction.

“Now they’ll be playing among themselves in the lower section. How are they going to make it to the top? When you play against better teams.”

The ICC did not offer any immediate comment on whether the proposal was under consideration.

Test cricket is reeling under the popularity of T20 leagues across the world, but the format produces intense drama at the top level.

India just played a blockbuster series in front of huge crowds in Australia and their next Test assignment is a five-match series in England in June-July.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is a vocal supporter of the two-tier concept, which he believes can help Test cricket survive against T20.

“The top teams play against each other more often, so there is a contest. You want contests,” Shastri told SEN radio during India’s fifth Test against Australia.

Lloyd warned that being banished to the lower tier with a corresponding drop in funding could lead to the disintegration of the West Indies team, which is made up of players from 15 island nations.

“Our islands have got to play together. We’ve been doing that for years,” he said.

While a cricket-mad India has emerged as the game’s financial engine, Lloyd recalled how the West Indies contributed to the game’s development, including by lending their players to county cricket in England in the 1970s.

“We were the cash cows for a lot of countries over the years ... people must recognise that,” he said.

“But we are at that situation now where we need the help and we can’t get it.”

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket is never far from politics, and vice versa

Rarely just a sport at international level, WTC draws worldwide interest with its sizzle and spice
Opinion
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s Variawa is youngest Dakar Rally stage winner
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Karthik a major coup for Betway SA20, says Smith
Sport / Cricket
3.
Sunrisers and MI Cape Town ready for blast off
Sport / Cricket
4.
Alcaraz eyes Grand Slam glory in Melbourne
Sport / Other Sport
5.
De Silva and Mendis give Sri Lanka hope going ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Proteas finally tie up series against Pakistan

Sport / Cricket

Defeat to Australia reveals India’s dependency on Bumrah

Sport / Cricket

Crawley poised to play role for Sunrisers

Sport / Cricket

A grind for Proteas, but they are still on top

Sport / Cricket

Cummins sets sights on Proteas as Australia clinch India series

Sport / Cricket

David Miller makes strong case for staying in Proteas’ No 4 spot

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.