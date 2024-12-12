SA squad for Pakistan ODIs, and Nortjé out of T20s

Proteas fast bowler Kwena Maphaka earned a first call-up to the ODI squad for their series against Pakistan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Kwena Maphaka earned a first call-up to the Proteas ODI squad for their series against Pakistan that starts in Paarl next week.
Maphaka, 18, who has played four T20 Internationals, has had the One-Day and Test portion of his career accelerated by a raft of injuries among the nation’s fast bowlers.
It puts him in line for consideration for the Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played in February.
The 15-man squad, to be led by Temba Bavuma, is a strong one, with limited overs coach Rob Walter eyeing final preparations before that tournament.
“We have named our strongest squad available, with each player capable of being a match-winner on their day, and we are excited to see how this group performs together,” said Walter.
“The bowling line-up features one of the fastest in the game in KG [Kagiso Rabada] and this series offers another great opportunity for a young talent such as Kwena to come in and learn first-hand from the best.”
David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, who missed the Proteas’ most recent ODI assignments against Afghanistan and Ireland in the UAE in October, also return to the squad.
“We are thrilled to welcome back David and Heinrich, two of the most destructive players in the game. Overall, we are pleased with this squad. This series will be crucial in fine-tuning our combinations before the ICC Champions Trophy next year.”
Meanwhile, Anrich Nortjé joined a growing list of SA fast bowlers to be laid low by injury, which in his case will rule him out of the rest of the T20 series with Pakistan and the One-Dayers.
Nortjé, 31, has fractured his left big toe. He will consult a specialist orthopaedic surgeon to determine the recovery period.
Nortjé’s place in the T20 squad will be taken by Titans fast bowler Dayyaan Galiem.
The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent players on the domestic circuit in the past few seasons.
Proteas ODI squad for series against Pakistan: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
SA squad for Pakistan ODIs, and Nortjé out of T20s
