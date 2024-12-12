Sport / Cricket

SA squad for Pakistan ODIs, and Nortjé out of T20s

Kwena Maphaka earns first call-up to the Proteas ODI squad against Pakistan

12 December 2024 - 16:07
by STUART HESS
Proteas fast bowler Kwena Maphaka earned a first call-up to the ODI squad for their series against Pakistan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Proteas fast bowler Kwena Maphaka earned a first call-up to the ODI squad for their series against Pakistan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

Kwena Maphaka earned a first call-up to the Proteas ODI squad for their series against Pakistan that starts in Paarl next week.

Maphaka, 18, who has played four T20 Internationals, has had the One-Day and Test portion of his career accelerated by a raft of injuries among the nation’s fast bowlers.

It puts him in line for consideration for the Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played in February.

The 15-man squad, to be led by Temba Bavuma, is a strong one, with limited overs coach Rob Walter eyeing final preparations before that tournament.

“We have named our strongest squad available, with each player capable of being a match-winner on their day, and we are excited to see how this group performs together,” said Walter.

“The bowling line-up features one of the fastest in the game in KG [Kagiso Rabada] and this series offers another great opportunity for a young talent such as Kwena to come in and learn first-hand from the best.”

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, who missed the Proteas’ most recent ODI assignments against Afghanistan and Ireland in the UAE in October, also return to the squad.

“We are thrilled to welcome back David and Heinrich, two of the most destructive players in the game. Overall, we are pleased with this squad. This series will be crucial in fine-tuning our combinations before the ICC Champions Trophy next year.”

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortjé joined a growing list of SA fast bowlers to be laid low by injury, which in his case will rule him out of the rest of the T20 series with Pakistan and the One-Dayers.

Nortjé, 31, has fractured his left big toe. He will consult a specialist orthopaedic surgeon to determine the recovery period.

Nortjé’s place in the T20 squad will be taken by Titans fast bowler Dayyaan Galiem.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent players on the domestic circuit in the past few seasons.

Proteas ODI squad for series against Pakistan: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Proteas thrive on being put to the Test as big prize comes into focus

SA could return to Lord’s 13 years later with a chance at once again parading that mace
Sport
1 day ago

Women Proteas look forward to historic home Test

The South Africans welcome the big match but need to play more red ball cricket domestically
Sport
2 days ago

Klaasen says Proteas know what to expect in Durban

The team have played a lot at Kingsmead and are ready to go, T20 captain says
Sport
3 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket is never far from politics, and vice versa

Rarely just a sport at international level, WTC draws worldwide interest with its sizzle and spice
Opinion
2 days ago
