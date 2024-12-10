Women Proteas look forward to historic home Test

The four-day encounter, to be played in Bloemfontein from December 15 to 18, is part of the multi-format series with Heather Knight’s side and is the first women’s Test to be hosted in SA in 22 years. It will be the Proteas’ third Test this year.

“The result is a must, but it is not the most important thing; it’s the processes we really need to look after, because that will give us the best chance to win the match,” said Mashimbyi, who was officially named head coach last week.

While the increase in Tests has been welcomed by the players, their overall readiness is hampered by SA not having to play red ball cricket domestically.

Mashimbyi said last week that it’s a subject Cricket SA needs to address urgently, because there is an increased focus on the Test format in the next Women’s Future Tours Programme, with the Proteas scheduled to play five Tests between 2025 and 2029.

Mashimbyi stressed that playing three-day matches would not only help the players be ready for Test cricket, but also for the limited overs formats.