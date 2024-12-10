Focus on Shami as India aim to lessen Bumrah’s burden

Mohammed Shami of India celebrates a wicket during a previous Test series against Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MICHAEL DODGE
New Delhi — As Mohammed Shami was tormenting local batters in Rajkot last week in his latest outing since returning from a year out due to injury, some questioned why one of India’s top seamers had not been flown out to Australia to support pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
In the wake of India’s 10-wicket thrashing inside three days in the second Test at Adelaide on Sunday, there will be a growing clamour for Shami to be parachuted into Brisbane for the third Test against the hosts.
The manner of that defeat not only punctured the euphoria in the camp after India’s resounding victory in the opening Test in Perth, but also exposed their overreliance on Bumrah to get the 20 wickets needed to win a Test match.
India managed to take only 10 in Adelaide with Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker in the five-Test series, claiming four, including three Australian top-order batters.
Fellow seamer Mohammed Siraj claimed four middle and lower order wickets but Australia were in charge by then, while wicketless Harshit Rana bled 86 runs in his 16 overs.
“You can’t expect Bumrah to bowl from both ends, from morning to evening,” India captain Rohit Sharma said after the defeat on Sunday.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IZHAR KHAN
Shami’s presence would have lessened Bumrah’s burden, but team management was not convinced the seamer was Test-fit after spending so long on the sidelines due to his ankle injury.
The 34-year-old is behind only Bumrah in India’s pace pecking order and is known for his relentless aggression, operating with an upright seam.
Sharma hinted that the 64-Test veteran could still play a part in the remainder of the five-Test series in Australia.
The third Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Brisbane on December 14, followed by matches in Melbourne and Sydney.
“We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time,” Sharma said of the bowler.
“We don’t want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team.
“We will take a call based on what those guys [medics] feel … But the door is open for him to come and play any time.”
Shami took 3/26 against Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last week and his form and fitness will be watched closely this week.
Demerit points
Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head have been slapped with demerit points for their bust-up in the second Test between India and Australia, while the Indian fast bowler was also fined 20% of his match fee, the ICC said on Monday.
The duo had a fiery exchange after Siraj dismissed Australia batter Head in the pink ball Test in Adelaide.
“Siraj has been penalised 20% of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC code of conduct,” the ICC said.
Player of the match Head later recounted he had jokingly said “well bowled” to Siraj, but the Indian bowler contradicted that claim. Head and Siraj shook hands at the end of play however, and both sides have tried to play down the incident.
Focus on Shami as India aim to lessen Bumrah’s burden
Despite questions over his fitness, pressure mounts for top seamer to take part in third Test against Aussies
