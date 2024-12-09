Bavuma purrs after Proteas grab top spot in WTC final race

Temba Bavuma receives the man-of-the-series award from the president of Eastern Province Cricket, Donovan May. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and his Test colleagues will relish the chance to take their minds off cricket for a few days after securing a vital 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in Gqeberha on Monday.
Heading into the final day at St George’s Park needing just five wickets while defending 143 runs, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, who shared 17 overs in the morning session, claimed four of those wickets.
Marco Jansen then wrapped up the match with the final wicket for the Proteas to win by 109 runs.
Bavuma was in high spirits as his side ensured their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final fate remains in their hands as they now sit atop the WTC 25 standings after the triumph.
The deal is sweetened with the news that they only need one more win from their final two matches against Pakistan in the coming weeks to confirm their appearance at the June 2025 showpiece after New Zealand fell 2-0 to England in their three-match series.
The win is their fifth consecutive one in red ball matches after two wins against Bangladesh and one against West Indies earlier this year.
The Test squad will now take a short break with onlyRyan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke and Kwena Maphaka joining the T20 national group for the three-match series against Pakistan starting in Durban on Tuesday.
On the batting front, only two centuries were scored in the match by Rickelton (101) and Kyle Verreynne (105) while contributions of 78 and 66 by skipper Temba Bavuma also contributed to the memorable result for the hosts.
Bavuma also claimed the player of the series award after scoring 327 runs in four innings at an average of 81.75.
Maharaj claimed 7/141 in the match, while Dane Paterson, who celebrated his first career five-for in the first innings, returned figures of 7/104 for the Test.
Speaking at the after-match media conference, Bavuma said the series win has strengthened his belief in himself as a player but it also gave his team a lot of confidence and belief in what they are doing on the field.
“There was a lot of hunger and desire from my side to put in winning performances for the team, the opportunities were there throughout the series and I was able to make use of it,” he said.
Speaking about Paterson and Rickelton, who were drafted in due to injuries to other key players, Bavuma said their performances were a result of the energy and competition within the environment.
“Guys are coming from the sidelines but are still in a mental space where they can put in winning performances for the team.
“As much as guys have a good time being around each other, each guy is waiting for their opportunity to do it for the team, and that is testament to the coaching staff and how well they have been preparing the guys.
“Every session has been inspirational for the guys, and as a leader, it makes my job easier when guys want to have a bowl or you see them throwing themselves around in the field.
“There is a lot of good stuff happening within the team while acknowledging and celebrating those moments,” he added.
Bavuma purrs after Proteas grab top spot in WTC final race
SA team’s fate is in their own hands as they now sit atop the WTC 25 standings after their triumph
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and his Test colleagues will relish the chance to take their minds off cricket for a few days after securing a vital 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in Gqeberha on Monday.
Heading into the final day at St George’s Park needing just five wickets while defending 143 runs, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, who shared 17 overs in the morning session, claimed four of those wickets.
Marco Jansen then wrapped up the match with the final wicket for the Proteas to win by 109 runs.
Bavuma was in high spirits as his side ensured their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final fate remains in their hands as they now sit atop the WTC 25 standings after the triumph.
The deal is sweetened with the news that they only need one more win from their final two matches against Pakistan in the coming weeks to confirm their appearance at the June 2025 showpiece after New Zealand fell 2-0 to England in their three-match series.
The win is their fifth consecutive one in red ball matches after two wins against Bangladesh and one against West Indies earlier this year.
The Test squad will now take a short break with only Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke and Kwena Maphaka joining the T20 national group for the three-match series against Pakistan starting in Durban on Tuesday.
On the batting front, only two centuries were scored in the match by Rickelton (101) and Kyle Verreynne (105) while contributions of 78 and 66 by skipper Temba Bavuma also contributed to the memorable result for the hosts.
Bavuma also claimed the player of the series award after scoring 327 runs in four innings at an average of 81.75.
Maharaj claimed 7/141 in the match, while Dane Paterson, who celebrated his first career five-for in the first innings, returned figures of 7/104 for the Test.
Speaking at the after-match media conference, Bavuma said the series win has strengthened his belief in himself as a player but it also gave his team a lot of confidence and belief in what they are doing on the field.
“There was a lot of hunger and desire from my side to put in winning performances for the team, the opportunities were there throughout the series and I was able to make use of it,” he said.
Speaking about Paterson and Rickelton, who were drafted in due to injuries to other key players, Bavuma said their performances were a result of the energy and competition within the environment.
“Guys are coming from the sidelines but are still in a mental space where they can put in winning performances for the team.
“As much as guys have a good time being around each other, each guy is waiting for their opportunity to do it for the team, and that is testament to the coaching staff and how well they have been preparing the guys.
“Every session has been inspirational for the guys, and as a leader, it makes my job easier when guys want to have a bowl or you see them throwing themselves around in the field.
“There is a lot of good stuff happening within the team while acknowledging and celebrating those moments,” he added.
Australia blow India away in second Test to level series
Rickelton rides to the rescue with maiden Test ton
Stainless steel trays and a hovercraft to usher in new pitch era at the ‘Bullring’
Proteas to adapt to St George’s, says Bavuma
The season of Tristan Stubbs is upon us
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
De Silva and Mendis give Sri Lanka hope going into last day
England clinch series against New Zealand as Brook hailed
Australia blow India away in second Test to level series
Rickelton rides to the rescue with maiden Test ton
Stainless steel trays and a hovercraft to usher in new pitch era at the ...
Proteas to adapt to St George’s, says Bavuma
The season of Tristan Stubbs is upon us
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.