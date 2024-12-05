Stainless steel trays and a hovercraft to usher in new pitch era at the ‘Bullring’

Evan Flint in his time as head groundsman at Newlands. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PETER HEEGER
A new era for SA’s cricket grounds starts at the Wanderers on Friday, when seeds will be sowed in the first “drop in” pitch to be installed in the country.
Evan Flint, a former head groundsman at the Wanderers and Newlands, will oversee the process in which a pitch is grown inside a stainless steel tray, situated on the boundary edge, before it is transported to the centre square.
“It’s all very new for all of us,” said Flint, who is working alongside Cricket SA’s grounds consultant Hilbert Smith.
Once the soil and grass have been planted in the tray, it’s allowed to settle and in the off-season it’s transported to the centre square. The transportation process is also unique.
“The tray will be lifted and moved via a hovercraft to the centre of the ground,” said Flint. The vehicle is similar to what is used at many grounds in England, including Lord’s to cover the playing strip when it rains.
“It weighs about 32 tonnes, but because it’s on air, it can be easily moved around, just by pushing it.”
The hovercraft will transport the pitch from its current location to the eastern half of the Wanderers square where it will be allowed to “settle in” over the winter with the plan to use it for a “friendly” in December 2025.
Depending on how that process unfolds, the pitch may be used for a first-class game in April 2026.
This way, we grow the pitch at the ground, and then we just move it to the centre.
Evan Flint
Flint explained that the need for “drop-in” pitches arose from criticism about SA surfaces — especially the centre strips used for international matches — which had become “old and tired” and weren’t conducive to stroke play.
“The problem in relaying and growing new pitches is that there just isn’t the time to allow that to occur. Besides international cricket there’s also the SA20 and the domestic matches, so [using drop ins] was one solution,” he said.
The Australian model in use at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Stadium and the Adelaide Oval was deemed too expensive, with the movement of pitches for those venues facilitated via a “train” which transports the strip from a different location into the venue for use.
“This way, we grow the pitch at the ground, and then we just move it to the centre. The aim ultimately is to have three to four pitches which can be rotated and used as required.”
For now, the goal is to use the “drop in” pitches only for white ball matches once they’ve settled in. Test cricket is only likely to be played on an SA “drop in” after the World Cup.
‘Batter’s game’
“We can do it for the white ball stuff, because pitches worldwide for those formats are pretty standard; it’s a batter’s game, they want pace on the ball and consistent bounce, because that helps shotmaking,” said Flint.
Ideally, the pitches should retain the traditional characteristics associated with the venue — which in the case of the Wanderers includes good pace and bounce. Whether that is the case will only be determined in a year’s time at the earliest.
Drop-in pitches are scheduled to be used at all four major venues in SA — the Wanderers, SuperSport Park, Kingsmead and Newlands — with plans to do the same at remaining venues that will be used for the World Cup.
There was scepticism within provincial administrative circles about using “drop-in” wickets after the debacle that occurred at the T20 World Cup in New York this year.
Those pitches were declared substandard by the ICC, with batting nearly impossible, especially against the new ball. However those matches were played at a temporary venue, and besides the pitch, an entire outfield had to be built for the event. The field itself hadn’t grown properly and the pitches were only given six months to be embedded.
In SA the surfaces will be allowed 12 to 18 months to settle.
“I have to trust in the voices of the experts,” said Jono Leaf-Wright, the Central Gauteng Lions CEO. “I’m just proud that it’s the DP World Wanderers, that is the first stadium in the country to do this.”
For now, it’s just the one strip that will be built, but if all goes well, the Wanderers could move up to four pitches.
Stainless steel trays and a hovercraft to usher in new pitch era at the ‘Bullring’
Up to four new pitches will be grown on the boundary edge before being transported to the centre square
A new era for SA’s cricket grounds starts at the Wanderers on Friday, when seeds will be sowed in the first “drop in” pitch to be installed in the country.
Evan Flint, a former head groundsman at the Wanderers and Newlands, will oversee the process in which a pitch is grown inside a stainless steel tray, situated on the boundary edge, before it is transported to the centre square.
“It’s all very new for all of us,” said Flint, who is working alongside Cricket SA’s grounds consultant Hilbert Smith.
Once the soil and grass have been planted in the tray, it’s allowed to settle and in the off-season it’s transported to the centre square. The transportation process is also unique.
“The tray will be lifted and moved via a hovercraft to the centre of the ground,” said Flint. The vehicle is similar to what is used at many grounds in England, including Lord’s to cover the playing strip when it rains.
“It weighs about 32 tonnes, but because it’s on air, it can be easily moved around, just by pushing it.”
The hovercraft will transport the pitch from its current location to the eastern half of the Wanderers square where it will be allowed to “settle in” over the winter with the plan to use it for a “friendly” in December 2025.
Depending on how that process unfolds, the pitch may be used for a first-class game in April 2026.
Flint explained that the need for “drop-in” pitches arose from criticism about SA surfaces — especially the centre strips used for international matches — which had become “old and tired” and weren’t conducive to stroke play.
“The problem in relaying and growing new pitches is that there just isn’t the time to allow that to occur. Besides international cricket there’s also the SA20 and the domestic matches, so [using drop ins] was one solution,” he said.
The Australian model in use at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Stadium and the Adelaide Oval was deemed too expensive, with the movement of pitches for those venues facilitated via a “train” which transports the strip from a different location into the venue for use.
“This way, we grow the pitch at the ground, and then we just move it to the centre. The aim ultimately is to have three to four pitches which can be rotated and used as required.”
For now, the goal is to use the “drop in” pitches only for white ball matches once they’ve settled in. Test cricket is only likely to be played on an SA “drop in” after the World Cup.
‘Batter’s game’
“We can do it for the white ball stuff, because pitches worldwide for those formats are pretty standard; it’s a batter’s game, they want pace on the ball and consistent bounce, because that helps shotmaking,” said Flint.
Ideally, the pitches should retain the traditional characteristics associated with the venue — which in the case of the Wanderers includes good pace and bounce. Whether that is the case will only be determined in a year’s time at the earliest.
Drop-in pitches are scheduled to be used at all four major venues in SA — the Wanderers, SuperSport Park, Kingsmead and Newlands — with plans to do the same at remaining venues that will be used for the World Cup.
There was scepticism within provincial administrative circles about using “drop-in” wickets after the debacle that occurred at the T20 World Cup in New York this year.
Those pitches were declared substandard by the ICC, with batting nearly impossible, especially against the new ball. However those matches were played at a temporary venue, and besides the pitch, an entire outfield had to be built for the event. The field itself hadn’t grown properly and the pitches were only given six months to be embedded.
In SA the surfaces will be allowed 12 to 18 months to settle.
“I have to trust in the voices of the experts,” said Jono Leaf-Wright, the Central Gauteng Lions CEO. “I’m just proud that it’s the DP World Wanderers, that is the first stadium in the country to do this.”
For now, it’s just the one strip that will be built, but if all goes well, the Wanderers could move up to four pitches.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rickelton rides to the rescue with maiden Test ton
The season of Tristan Stubbs is upon us
Thriving SA20 giving domestic cricket a boost, says Smith
NEIL MANTHORP: Bavuma is your man when the chips are down
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.