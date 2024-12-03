Sport / Cricket

Australia take confidence from pink ball record ahead of second India Test

03 December 2024 - 15:46
by IAN RANSOM
Alex Carey speaks to the media at a training session ahead of the second Test against India. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK BRAKE
Melbourne — Australia will draw confidence from their exceptional record in day-night Tests and expect to rebound from their Perth setback when they face India in the second match in Adelaide, wicketkeeper Alex Carey says.

Australia have won 11 of their 12 pink ball Tests and all seven they have played at Adelaide Oval, including a victory over India in the last home Test series when they skittled Virat Kohli’s team for 36.

“We’re excited. We should take a lot — and we do take a lot — of confidence out of our record from pink ball cricket,” Carey told reporters on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t mean we’ll have the success but I think our methods, our style of play and the experience we have with this group, we’ll bounce back from Perth. I’m sure India will be confident from the last game as well, so it will be a great contest,” added Carey.

India scored a resounding 295-run victory at Perth Stadium in the opening Test of the five-match series.

Australia’s winning streak in day-night Tests was ended in January by the West Indies, who won a cliffhanger by eight runs at the Gabba.

Australia head into the second Test starting on Friday with some concern over the fitness of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who pulled up sore after bowling 17 overs in Perth.

Australian media have speculated that Marsh may be retained as a specialist batsman alone, though selectors brought another all-rounder into the squad in uncapped Beau Webster.

Carey said he thought Marsh would be fit to play and had not heard otherwise from the team. His batting has been fantastic since he’s come back into this team and his bowling again — he took some handy wickets. Hopefully he is right and ready to go.”

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Bavuma is your man when the chips are down

Tough batting conditions have always brought out the best in the SA captain
Opinion
16 hours ago

Sri Lanka have good memories of St George’s Park

The Proteas last faced Sri Lanka at the venue in 2019, but that was a time they would rather forget
Sport
1 day ago

Consistent batting pleases Conrad and drives Proteas to success

After scoring just 13 hundreds in five years from 2019, the team has made eight centuries in 2024
Sport
2 days ago

Gqeberha-born Carse claims 10 wickets as England win convincingly in Christchurch

Former Pearson High all-rounder named player of the match in first Test against New Zealand
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas take advantage of Sri Lanka’s recklessness

The visitors’ approach spoke to the desire to attack constantly and to keep the scoreboard moving
Sport
5 days ago

Aussies call up uncapped Webster for India series

In form all-rounder will join squad in Adelaide next week
Sport
5 days ago
