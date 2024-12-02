Sri Lanka have good memories of St George’s Park

Temba Bavuma celebrates his century in the first Test against Sri Lanka. The SA captain would like to do something similar in this week's Test at St George's Park. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
The most recent time the Proteas faced Sri Lanka at St George’s Park, in February 2019, is an occasion they would rather forget.
Faf du Plessis’ side gave up a 70-run first innings lead in a largely low-scoring Test to eventually hand the tourists a first series win on SA soil.
The Test moved along rapidly much like it did in Durban last week and Sri Lanka won the match and the series on the third day.
Chasing 197 for victory on what had been a spicy deck, Kusal Mendis led the charge with an aggressive 84 not out while his partner in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 163, Oshada Fernando, rattled up an adventurous 75.
The Proteas’ personnel have changed considerably since that bleak day at St George’s Park and only Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada remain to probably feature in this week’s second Test starting on Thursday.
Though the scars from that defeat almost six years ago will have healed, the memory will linger for the quartet who will impress on their teammates the need to drive home any advantage they might pick up against Sri Lanka this week.
To ensure they make the trip to the World Test Championship Final in June 2025, SA need to win this Test and the next two at home against Pakistan this summer. There are other permutations but SA will want to take control of their destiny.
Captain Bavuma, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs were the standout performers in Durban as the Proteas took a crucial 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
They will require maximum support from their teammates if SA are to stymie a Sri Lankan outfit who will back themselves to bounce back from the heavy loss at Kingsmead on a Gqeberha ground where they claimed one of their most celebrated wins abroad.
Eastern Province Cricket president Donovan May said it would be the last chance for Eastern Cape cricket fans to experience an international game for at least a year.
“Sri Lanka came into this series with an impressive record in 2024, having beaten New Zealand in two Tests, England in one, Bangladesh in two and Afghanistan in one.
“The Proteas will appreciate all the support they can get from the St George’s cricket fans. The Proteas have a very good record at St George’s and our fans create the atmosphere and vibe that is second to none,” May said.
