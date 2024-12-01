Consistent batting pleases Conrad and drives Proteas to success

Gerald Coetzee dismisses Dinesh Chandimal of Sri Lanka on Saturday. Coetzee underwent scans on Sunday that revealed a right groin muscle strain. His recovery is expected to take four to six weeks. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Temba Bavuma exemplified everything that was good about the Proteas in the first Test, said the team’s coach Shukri Conrad.
SA wrapped up a 233-run victory over the Sri Lankans in Durban on Saturday and while Marco Jansen was adjudged player of the match, for his first 10-wicket haul, Conrad felt his captain delivered a game-changing performance in the first innings.
“He’s at his best when his back’s against the wall and he needs to stand up,” said Conrad. Bavuma was instrumental in turning around what could have been a disastrous first innings for the hosts, scoring 70, after they’d slumped to 117/7.
“That 70 gave us something respectable to bowl to. Obviously Stubbo [Tristan Stubbs] and Marco were outstanding, but Temba was super special in this Test.
“I whispered to him yesterday evening, that I thought that was his best hundred and this was the best Test he’s played given what went before — the long layoff and the way he’s battled through stuff. That epitomises Temba, and it’s what we want to see in the side.”
It was the first time the SA captain had passed 50 in both innings of a Test, with his second innings 113, alongside Stubbs’ 122, propelling the Proteas to 366/5. They declared on that total at tea on Friday, and then reduced Sri Lanka to 103/5.
They were made to labour somewhat on Saturday afternoon, as half-centuries from Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva and the experienced Dinesh Chandimal, gave the tourists some measure of confidence after their first innings capitulation, when they were bowled out for 42 in 13.5 overs.
“The first innings is where we lost the game,” said Chandimal, who top-scored with 83 in the second innings in which Sri Lanka were bowled out for 282. “These things do happen, but it was unexpected,” he added.
“At least in the fourth innings we were able to perform better and we nearly got 300, so that will give the boys some confidence before the next Test.”
Sri Lanka will hold a practice at Kingsmead on Sunday — which would have been the fifth day of the Test — to begin their preparations for the second Test in Gqeberha that starts on Thursday.
Conrad said he would consider adding a player to the squad only after looking at conditions in Gqeberha.
On Saturday he was relishing the maturity and growing consistency being shown by the batters this year. After scoring just 13 hundreds in five years from 2019 to 2023, in 2024 the Proteas have made eight centuries — six of which have come in the last three Tests.
“Aiden [Markram] started the ball rolling in my first Test in charge [against West Indies last year], and then Temba got one. The group gained confidence from that,” said Conrad.
“There is a lot of talk among [the players] about the know-how, the processes — there is a lot of sharing of knowledge, not necessarily from the coaches, but among the peers. There is a lot to be said for the confidence they get just by feeding off each other and knowing that when conditions are good, we can get hundreds.”
• The Proteas suffered another big injury blow, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee ruled out of the remainder of the international season with a groin injury.
Coetzee felt discomfort while bowling at Kingsmead on Saturday, and underwent scans on Sunday that revealed a right groin muscle strain. His recovery period is expected to be four to six weeks.
Coetzee’s place will be taken by 18-year-old left arm fast bowling sensation Kwena Maphaka.
Consistent batting pleases Conrad and drives Proteas to success
After scoring just 13 hundreds in five years from 2019, the team has made eight centuries in 2024
