Indian teenager becomes youngest player to earn IPL deal

Rajasthan Royals sign up 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Twenty20 tournament

26 November 2024 - 14:24
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
PICTURE: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Bengaluru — Rajasthan Royals said they were confident 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi can make the step up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the batsman became the youngest player to earn a contract in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament.

Suryavanshi made his debut in the domestic Ranji Trophy red-ball competition aged 12 in January and played for India’s Under-19 side against their Australian counterparts in September, scoring a 58-ball century.

He has also scored a triple-century in a local tournament in his home state of Bihar, and recently told cricket website ESPNcricinfo that he idolises fellow left-hander and West Indian great Brian Lara.

Delhi Capitals also bid for Suryavanshi in Monday’s auction but Rajasthan, coached by Rahul Dravid, secured his signature with a bid of $130,517.

“He’s been to our high performance centre in Nagpur, he had trials there and really impressed on the ground,” Rajasthan CEO Jake Lush McCrum said after the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Incredible talent and of course, you’ve got to have the confidence so he can step up to the IPL level. Lots of work will go in over the coming months to continue to develop him, but a hell of a talent.

“We’re really excited to have him as part of the franchise.”

At the same time uncapped New Zealander Bevon Jacobs thought he was being pranked when he woke on Tuesday to a glut of messages congratulating him on being signed by IPL side Mumbai Indians.

Five-times champions Mumbai bought the unheralded 21-year-old batter for $35,595 at the IPL auction, which was taking place in the early hours of Tuesday morning in New Zealand.

“It was obviously a bit of a shock. I woke up this morning with my phone going off the hook, so it was a pleasant surprise,” said Jacobs, who has played List A and Twenty20 cricket for Auckland and Canterbury.

“I didn’t really expect much but I’m grateful for this opportunity... I went to bed because the auction was running until quite early in the morning and so I thought I better go to sleep because I’ve got training in the morning.

“I woke up at 5:30 to about a million different messages from family overseas that were able to watch it live. I thought they were pranking me to start off with,” said Jacobs, who said he had made a last-minute decision to put his name forward for the auction.

The 2025 IPL season runs from March 14 to May 25.

Reuters

Maharaj not fazed by Durban weather or pitch

Initial forecasts are not encouraging, with rain expected for the opening
1 day ago

Bumrah puts Australia to the sword as hosts capitulate

The visitors overcome an unpromising start to thrash Pat Cummins’ side by 295 runs in the first Test
1 day ago

Positive signs for Proteas’ inexperienced bowling attack

Team prepares for second T20 match after learning lessons in four-wicket defeat to England
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: An awful lot to play for

Temba Bavuma and his team are fully aware of the potential significance of their next four Tests
14 hours ago

India celebrate first Test win over Australia

The last time Australia won a home series after losing the opening Test was 55 years ago against West Indies
1 day ago
