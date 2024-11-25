Positive signs for Proteas’ inexperienced bowling attack

Nadine de Klerk has pointed out the areas the Proteas need to improve for the second T20 against England on Wednesday. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Before the ICC T20 World finalist Proteas made their journey to East London for their opening T20 match of three, the talk in the camp revolved around the words “new chapter”.
The narrative of that script did not start on the desired note as they slumped to a four-wicket defeat to England at Buffalo Park on Sunday.
Though not the start they would have liked, there were positive signs of what the future might hold for the team.
The next match is in Benoni on Wednesday and allrounder Nadine de Klerk believes the team knows what areas to work on for a quick turnaround.
With the bat, it’s making sure the team gets a string of partnerships at the top for the middle order to finish off.
The Proteas posted 142/6 on Sunday and that effort was littered with starts from the top and middle order but nobody could kick on and get a big score.
The biggest partnership was a 42-run unbeaten stand between De Klerk and Annerie Dercksen while England had a fifty and three 20-plus stands.
With the ball, limiting extras will be key, De Klerk said. The Proteas conceded 12 extras in the opener.
“We knew the East London wicket was a 180 wicket. When we got to 150, we felt we were in the game. We bowled very well at the start but lost in that middle and end period with the few extras and misfields.
“We had a very young attack; we have got to absorb the pressure and take the learnings to Benoni,” De Klerk said.
“From a batting point of view we did not have enough partnerships, we lost a lot of wickets in clusters. Going into the next game we know T20 is about partnerships and you need in-batters towards the end,” she said.
With leaders in the bowling attack Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp missing the series, De Klerk said she was impressed with how the inexperienced attack of Ayanda Hlubi, Nondumiso Shangase and Eliz-Mari Marx went about their business with the Kookaburra ball in hand.
Marx picked up 3/19, Shangase only one at an economy rate of 6.66 and made things hard for the experienced English top order.
“When we came into the series, we knew there would be new faces. I think it is a great opportunity for those girls to come up against some of the best players in the world, we know what a quality side England is. Unfortunately, on Sunday this did not go our way, but Marx bowled very well and Nondumiso also did well with the bat and ball.”
