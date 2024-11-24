Sport / Cricket

Zimbabwe upset Pakistan in opening clash of ODI series

The home side, put into bat, manage to score 205 before visitors slump to 60 for 6 off 21 overs

24 November 2024 - 21:14
by Mark Gleeson
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Zimbabwe upset Pakistan in the opening clash of their three-match one-day international series, winning by 80 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The home side, put into bat, were in trouble at 125-7 halfway through their innings before Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza (39) and left-handed tail-ender Richard Ngarava (48) put on 62 runs for the eighth wicket to help Zimbabwe to 205 before they were bowled out with nine overs left.

Debutant left arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram took 3-24 while off-spinner Salman Agha returned figures of 3-42.

Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani removed Pakistan’s openers cheaply and the wickets continued to tumble in a feeble batting display as they slumped to 60-6 off 21 overs before heavy rain arrived.

The two teams meet again in Bulawayo on Tuesday and Thursday.

Reuters

Pant and Iyer shatter IPL record with $3m-plus deals

Gujarat Titans net Kagiso Rabada in record-breaking two-day auction
Sport
11 hours ago

England women hold on for early win in East London

Visitors beat SA by four wickets in opening T20 game
Sport
9 hours ago

Jaiswal, Kohli centuries put India in dominant position against Australia

Australia trail by 521 runs on day three of the first Test in Perth
Sport
14 hours ago

He’s a helluva player: Proteas coach defends Markram

Comparing the opener’s T20 form with his contributions to the Test team is erroneous, says Shukri Conrad
Sport
4 days ago
