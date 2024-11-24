Zimbabwe upset Pakistan in the opening clash of their three-match one-day international series, winning by 80 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.
The home side, put into bat, were in trouble at 125-7 halfway through their innings before Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza (39) and left-handed tail-ender Richard Ngarava (48) put on 62 runs for the eighth wicket to help Zimbabwe to 205 before they were bowled out with nine overs left.
Debutant left arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram took 3-24 while off-spinner Salman Agha returned figures of 3-42.
Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani removed Pakistan’s openers cheaply and the wickets continued to tumble in a feeble batting display as they slumped to 60-6 off 21 overs before heavy rain arrived.
The two teams meet again in Bulawayo on Tuesday and Thursday.
Zimbabwe upset Pakistan in opening clash of ODI series
The home side, put into bat, manage to score 205 before visitors slump to 60 for 6 off 21 overs
Zimbabwe upset Pakistan in the opening clash of their three-match one-day international series, winning by 80 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.
The home side, put into bat, were in trouble at 125-7 halfway through their innings before Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza (39) and left-handed tail-ender Richard Ngarava (48) put on 62 runs for the eighth wicket to help Zimbabwe to 205 before they were bowled out with nine overs left.
Debutant left arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram took 3-24 while off-spinner Salman Agha returned figures of 3-42.
Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani removed Pakistan’s openers cheaply and the wickets continued to tumble in a feeble batting display as they slumped to 60-6 off 21 overs before heavy rain arrived.
The two teams meet again in Bulawayo on Tuesday and Thursday.
Reuters
Pant and Iyer shatter IPL record with $3m-plus deals
England women hold on for early win in East London
Jaiswal, Kohli centuries put India in dominant position against Australia
He’s a helluva player: Proteas coach defends Markram
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Jaiswal, Kohli centuries put India in dominant position against Australia
Bavuma like ‘a kid in a toy shop’ for Proteas Test return, says Conrad
NEIL MANTHORP: If cricket is art, Test cricket is the game’s fine art and ...
Stoinis smashes Pakistan as Australia achieve T20 whitewash
Kusal helps Sri Lanka beat New Zealand to win ODI series
Proteas have tools for success, says former skipper Smith
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.