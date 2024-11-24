Sport / Cricket

Pant and Iyer shatter IPL record with $3m-plus deals

Gujarat Titans net Kagiso Rabada in record-breaking two-day auction

24 November 2024 - 16:48
by Amlan Chakraborty
Lucknow Super Giants has signed Rishabh Pant for $3.2m for the 2025 Indian Premier League. Picture: Reuters
New Delhi — Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer bagged eye-watering $3m-plus deals in Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, shattering the previous payment record in the world’s richest T20 tournament.

When Punjab Kings secured middle-order batter Iyer’s service for a staggering $3.17m, after a fierce bidding war, it eclipsed Mitchell Starc’s nearly $3m deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2023 auction.

The bidding war in Jeddah further intensified for India wicketkeeper-batter Pant, who captained Delhi Capitals across three seasons but was released before this year’s mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

It ended with Lucknow Super Giants splurging $3.2m to sign Pant, who is likely to lead the franchise in the 2025 IPL.

Lucknow made the first move and fought off bids from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi to rope in the 27-year-old celebrated for his six-hitting ability.

Starc was signed up by Delhi for $1.39m, a modest sum after the Australian’s hefty payday last year.

Gujarat Titans signed up England white-ball captain Jos Buttler for $1.87m, while also picking up SA speedster Kagiso Rabada.

A total of 574 players have registered for the two-day auction ahead of the 2025 edition of the 10-team tournament.

Reuters

Jaiswal, Kohli centuries put India in dominant position against Australia

Australia trail by 521 runs on day three of the first Test in Perth
Sport
14 hours ago

Proteas back training camps to deliver top preparation

Simulating Test conditions at the Centre of Excellence in Tshwane replaces a four-day match, says coach Shukri Conrad
Sport
3 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: If cricket is art, Test cricket is the game’s fine art and classical music

While it’s tough at the top of the pyramid, teeth and nails are involved in the game’s basement fights too
Opinion
5 days ago
