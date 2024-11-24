Lucknow Super Giants has signed Rishabh Pant for $3.2m for the 2025 Indian Premier League. Picture: Reuters
New Delhi — Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer bagged eye-watering $3m-plus deals in Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, shattering the previous payment record in the world’s richest T20 tournament.
When Punjab Kings secured middle-order batter Iyer’s service for a staggering $3.17m, after a fierce bidding war, it eclipsed Mitchell Starc’s nearly $3m deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2023 auction.
The bidding war in Jeddah further intensified for India wicketkeeper-batter Pant, who captained Delhi Capitals across three seasons but was released before this year’s mega auction in Saudi Arabia.
It ended with Lucknow Super Giants splurging $3.2m to sign Pant, who is likely to lead the franchise in the 2025 IPL.
Lucknow made the first move and fought off bids from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi to rope in the 27-year-old celebrated for his six-hitting ability.
Starc was signed up by Delhi for $1.39m, a modest sum after the Australian’s hefty payday last year.
Gujarat Titans signed up England white-ball captain Jos Buttler for $1.87m, while also picking up SA speedster Kagiso Rabada.
A total of 574 players have registered for the two-day auction ahead of the 2025 edition of the 10-team tournament.
Pant and Iyer shatter IPL record with $3m-plus deals
Gujarat Titans net Kagiso Rabada in record-breaking two-day auction
Reuters
