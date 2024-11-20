He’s a helluva player: Proteas coach defends Markram

Proteas opening batter Aiden Markram has received the backing of Test coach Shukri Conrad and former teammate AB de Villiers, despite recent struggles in the T20 format. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL PRENTICE
Shukri Conrad sees no reason for axing Aiden Markram from the Proteas Test team, describing him as the best opening batter in SA.
Markram has been under the microscope lately because of SA’s struggles in the T20 format. Excluding the T20 World Cup, the Proteas have just two wins from 12 T20 matches this year. While Markram’s captaincy is not disputed, his form with the bat has been poor.
However, Conrad said drawing comparisons between Markram’s T20 form — and his confidence in that format — and what he’s done for the Test team are erroneous.
“I don’t know what the problem is or even why there is a conversation about Aiden. He’s the best opening batter in the country and he will continue to play and be a leader in the Test side. He is a helluva player,” said the Proteas Test coach.
Markram averages 40 in the eight Tests he has played since Conrad took over as head coach in 2023 and is the only Proteas batter to score two hundreds in that period. He’s also been inconsistent. As a senior batter more would be expected from him, but as Conrad explained, his value to the Test team goes beyond just runs.
“He was a brilliant captain in Bangladesh. He’s part of the leadership group with Temba [Bavuma], Kesh [Maharaj] and KG [Rabada]. I love the way he plays. You only need to look at his record since I took over: he made 100 and a 90 at home vs West Indies and he got another hundred against India [in Cape Town].
“T20 cricket can be a fickle game. Maybe he’s trying too hard — and if a conversation were needed, I would check in with him. Maybe he can look to give himself a few extra balls [in Tests] rather than one or two balls before he gets stuck into the bowling attack.
I’ve always tipped him as a great of the game
AB de Villiers
“He’s a key member of our team. His home performances have been better than his away performances. I am looking forward to seeing what he will deliver.”
Markram averages 43.80 on home soil and has made six centuries — two of those against an Australian attack featuring Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon — and another was on the minefield at Newlands earlier this year against the Indians.
A former teammate of Markram said he just needs to relax more when he’s in the middle.
“You can see when he walks off the ground that he takes a lot on himself,” said AB de Villiers.
“That’s one area I would tell him: ‘Get that body language better. Don’t carry the entire world on your back. You can only manage yourself when you’re batting, and you’re trying to guide youngsters, but just enjoy your batting stint for what it is’.”
With Temba Bavuma back to captain the team in the series against Sri Lanka that starts in Durban next week, Markram’s main focus can switch back to his batting.
“He’s close, there’s no doubt about his ability,” said De Villiers. “I’ve always tipped him as a great of the game.”
The Proteas’ batting unit will go into that first Test with plenty of confidence after the series win in Bangladesh, where four players made hundreds. It has put SA in contention for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Like the current crop of players, De Villiers is also excited about what’s to come in the next few weeks.
“We had a dominant performance [in Bangladesh], exactly what was required — and now we come home, and now the consistency thing comes in. Can we be consistent in these four Tests? I hope so, we are at home. I hope the guys don’t feel added pressure because of that,” said De Villiers.
“We need a couple of leaders to step up and lead from the front. Hopefully we can have two dominant series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and find ourselves in the top two, and go and grab that [WTC] mace.”
He’s a helluva player: Proteas coach defends Markram
Comparing the opener’s T20 form with his contributions to the Test team is erroneous, says Shukri Conrad
