Proteas have tools for success, says former skipper Smith

Proteas Test skipper Temba Bavuma is expected to be fit when the Proteas host Sri Lanka and Pakistan over the next two months. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/GAVIN BARKER
Having their fate in their own hands will be the main driving force behind the Proteas’ success or failure as they prepare for an important summer of Test cricket, former skipper Graeme Smith believes.
With only four matches left for the Proteas in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, three wins will all but guarantee them a spot in the final for the first time at Lord’s in 2025.
However, getting those wins will not be easy, as they face third-placed Sri Lanka in a two-match series in SA starting in November before welcoming Pakistan for two more red-ball encounters at the end of December.
The Proteas occupy fifth spot in the WTC table at present, with 52 points and a points percentage of 54.17 after eight matches.
Smith, who holds the world record for the most Test wins as captain (53), was excited to see the men in green and gold being in contention for an ICC trophy.
“For whatever reason, finding consistency in our Test side hasn’t been easy.
“It’s been hard for us against the top three nations, but it was really good to see the side play so well in Bangladesh and to win as convincingly as we did,” he said.
Despite being unable to find the right balance within their ranks, Smith is still confident they have all the necessary tools to obtain the positive results the SA cricket fraternity craves.
“Our batting is the weakest element of our Test line-up and we’ve struggled to find balance in the squad, but the competition for places heading into the home summer is exciting.
“Temba Bavuma should be fit, which will create tension in the batting line-up.
“Then you’ve got Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee coming back from layoffs, so from a bowling perspective the squad will have some good assets against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
“Sitting there with your fate in your own hands is certainly a place that you’d want to be,” he said.
While winning an ICC trophy remains the ultimate goal, Smith was pleased to see what he describes as the “progression of performance”.
“After years of struggling to challenge for events, we’ve now made a World Cup semifinal, a World T20 final last year and we’re in the running for the World Test Championship.”
Proteas have tools for success, says former skipper Smith
SA team prepare for important summer of Test cricket
