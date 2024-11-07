Markram targets winning start against India

SA captain Aiden Markram hopes to start the T20 series against India on Friday with a win. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
It’s an achievement that has so far evaded him and T20 captain Aiden Markram said getting a first series win under his belt would be huge for him and the team as they head into the opening match of the Wonder Cement T20 series against India in Durban on Friday (5pm).
The 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup finalists face each other for the first time since the pulsating final in Barbados in June, where India emerged victorious by a mere seven runs, breaking SA hearts in the process.
While Markram does not see this tour as a series of revenge, there will no doubt be a desire to put one over their subcontinent opponents and, in the process, get off the mark with a victory as the leader of the team.
Despite playing an exciting, attacking brand of cricket, the results have not gone their way. They have slipped to defeat on four occasions and drawn two matches in the six series they have played since Markram took the armband.
“As a captain, it hurts your pride and I have a lot of pride wearing this badge. I want to win games and series for SA, but you also have to see the bigger picture: how much it will help cricket in SA moving forward,” Markram said.
“Sometimes you have to go through these tough times. I am not a good loser, so you struggle when it happens, but if you lock into that bigger picture, it will [all] be worth it,” Markram said.
The sides will face each other four times in eight days, leaving little room for prolonged preparation periods.
This results in having to cram in as much work as they can during the sessions they do have, but Markram also underlined the importance of having players in the squad with a deeper knowledge of each venue they will play at.
“Toss-wise, you take as much information as you can from analysis work, statistics and things like that.
“You also take a strong word from the guys that play a lot of cricket [at the respective venues].
“It is quite tough to prepare with the turnaround between games because it is just a day off then you play the next day, so you try to get ahead of the game through game plans, tactics, and trying to be a couple of steps ahead if possible,” he said.
After clashing in Durban, the teams move on to Gqeberha for the second match on Sunday.
The SA squad for the series: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Dragons), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Mihlali Mpongwana (WP), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (third and fourth matches), and Tristan Stubbs (Warriors).
Markram targets winning start against India
Proteas and visitors face each other four times in eight days in Wonder Cement T20 series
