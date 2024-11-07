Aiden Markram, captain of South Africa and Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India with the Zahid Afroz Khan, VP of Wonder Cement (Corporate brand communications) during the South Africa and India national men's cricket team captains photo shoot at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on November 07 2024. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
New Delhi — India continued to fret over the composition of their opening pair for the series opener against Australia later in November after KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran failed to impress in the second unofficial Test on Thursday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal will need a new partner for the series opener as India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the Perth Test for personal reasons.
Uncapped Easwaran and 53-Test veteran Rahul, who is known for his ability to bat anywhere in the order, are the leading contenders to partner Jaiswal in Perth, but both fell cheaply against Australia A.
Easwaran made a three-ball duck in falling to Michael Neser, while Rahul made four before Scott Boland dismissed him caught behind.
On a bouncy pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India A slumped to 65/5, before Dhruv Jurel struck a gritty 80 to help them post 161 all out.
Neser claimed 4/27, but left the field with a hamstring injury in a major blow to his hopes of a Test recall in the five-match series against India.
Australian opener Nathan McSweeney, who is tipped to fill the void created by David Warner’s retirement, failed to impress as he fell for 14.
Sam Konstas, another name being touted as a possible opening partner for Usman Khawaja, was batting on one as Australia A reached stumps on 53/2.
India left fretting as opening pair flunk audition
KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran both fall cheaply against Australia A
New Delhi — India continued to fret over the composition of their opening pair for the series opener against Australia later in November after KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran failed to impress in the second unofficial Test on Thursday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal will need a new partner for the series opener as India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the Perth Test for personal reasons.
Uncapped Easwaran and 53-Test veteran Rahul, who is known for his ability to bat anywhere in the order, are the leading contenders to partner Jaiswal in Perth, but both fell cheaply against Australia A.
Easwaran made a three-ball duck in falling to Michael Neser, while Rahul made four before Scott Boland dismissed him caught behind.
On a bouncy pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India A slumped to 65/5, before Dhruv Jurel struck a gritty 80 to help them post 161 all out.
Neser claimed 4/27, but left the field with a hamstring injury in a major blow to his hopes of a Test recall in the five-match series against India.
Australian opener Nathan McSweeney, who is tipped to fill the void created by David Warner’s retirement, failed to impress as he fell for 14.
Sam Konstas, another name being touted as a possible opening partner for Usman Khawaja, was batting on one as Australia A reached stumps on 53/2.
Reuters
Big bucks await Proteas players who shine against India
Conrad’s candid approach benefits Proteas’ Test cause
Cricket SA to use drop-in pitches at four main World Cup venues
Expect India to bounce back after series loss, Hazlewood warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.