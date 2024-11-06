Conrad’s candid approach benefits Proteas’ Test cause

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has overseen a mini-revival for the Test side. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Shukri Conrad’s candid nature has proved beneficial for an inexperienced Proteas Test team, according to Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket Enoch Nkwe, pushing the side into contention for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Conrad has overseen a mini-revival for the Test side despite a limited schedule which was further inhibited when he was not able to pick nationally contracted players for the two-match series in New Zealand earlier in 2024 because of the SA20.
Having predictably lost that series, the feeling was the Proteas were out of contention for a place in the WTC final at Lord’s in June 2025. Series wins in the West Indies followed by a 2-0 triumph in Bangladesh quickly made the Proteas favourites to earn a top two spot on the WTC points table.
“He’s calm, he gets straight to the point,” Nkwe said of Conrad. “He sets a clear direction for individuals and also for the team. He works well with youngsters, which is not to say he doesn’t work well with experienced guys, he does, but he enjoys the blend of experience and inexperience.”
Don't forget that the boys are in action against India on Friday 🔥🔥
Though Conrad’s forthright nature can rub some the wrong way and has led to friction with administrators, when he was a provincial coach, and even some players, as was the case with former captain Dean Elgar, there are others who appreciate his candour.
“One thing I have enjoyed is him creating an environment where everyone can express themselves,” said Nkwe.
“They’ve been free-spirited. It’s not easy for many players, whether inexperienced or experienced, to go to Bangladesh and express themselves. You’ve seen how [David] Bedingham went about his business and his backing of [Tristan] Stubbs, despite a lot of criticism, is an example of something he does well. Once he brings you on board he will back you up until a point, where he can have a discussion to say ‘take time off, here’s a plan for you to come back’.
“He backs every individual and he makes sure he lets them know about it. Hence you see players who play for him really express themselves.”
✅ 3 maiden Test tons ✅ A heavy bag of wickets ✅ 2-0 series win
Stubbs’ selection to bat in the No 3 position was a surprise for many. Though players have transitioned between the limited overs formats and Test cricket, it was putting Stubbs in at No 3, historically the most important spot in the batting order, that did not go down well with traditionalists
While the sample size remains small, Stubbs has shown he has the mental capacity to carry the responsibility of the position and the technique to move between defending and attacking. Since moving to No 3 in the series against West Indies, he has played on most slow tracks and on the quicker surfaces he will encounter at home, it will be interesting to see how he adapts in the four Tests SA play this summer.
Victory in all four matches — two against Sri Lanka and two against Pakistan — would confirm the Proteas a place in the top two on the WTC log, securing them a berth for Lord’s.
Conrad was wary of looking too far ahead after the success in Bangladesh, saying the players would focus solely on Durban, where the first Test against Sri Lanka starts on November 27.
Nkwe has sensed a renewed enthusiasm for the five-day game. “I was at the CEOs’ conference on the day they beat Bangladesh in that second Test and you could feel the energy around the room. People are so excited about the performance of our Test team.”
“Hopefully down the line we can add more Test cricket. Someone such as KG Rabada continuously knocks on my door asking ‘when are we getting more Test cricket?’
“We are mindful of the next generation of cricketers who are coming through — Stubbs, [Dewald] Brevis, [Tony] De Zorzi, even young [Kwena] Maphaka — they want Test cricket, they want to play the toughest format and we want to do everything we can to allow them to do that,” said Nkwe.
Meanwhile, Nandré Burger will not play any more this season because of a lumbar stress fracture, Cricket SA confirmed. The 29-year-old left arm fast bowler, who made his international debut last summer, is in the first phase of a rehabilitation programme. Depending on his progress, he could be sidelined for up to six months.
Conrad’s candid approach benefits Proteas’ Test cause
Coach creates an environment where everyone can express themselves, says CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
Shukri Conrad’s candid nature has proved beneficial for an inexperienced Proteas Test team, according to Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket Enoch Nkwe, pushing the side into contention for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Conrad has overseen a mini-revival for the Test side despite a limited schedule which was further inhibited when he was not able to pick nationally contracted players for the two-match series in New Zealand earlier in 2024 because of the SA20.
Having predictably lost that series, the feeling was the Proteas were out of contention for a place in the WTC final at Lord’s in June 2025. Series wins in the West Indies followed by a 2-0 triumph in Bangladesh quickly made the Proteas favourites to earn a top two spot on the WTC points table.
“He’s calm, he gets straight to the point,” Nkwe said of Conrad. “He sets a clear direction for individuals and also for the team. He works well with youngsters, which is not to say he doesn’t work well with experienced guys, he does, but he enjoys the blend of experience and inexperience.”
Though Conrad’s forthright nature can rub some the wrong way and has led to friction with administrators, when he was a provincial coach, and even some players, as was the case with former captain Dean Elgar, there are others who appreciate his candour.
“One thing I have enjoyed is him creating an environment where everyone can express themselves,” said Nkwe.
“They’ve been free-spirited. It’s not easy for many players, whether inexperienced or experienced, to go to Bangladesh and express themselves. You’ve seen how [David] Bedingham went about his business and his backing of [Tristan] Stubbs, despite a lot of criticism, is an example of something he does well. Once he brings you on board he will back you up until a point, where he can have a discussion to say ‘take time off, here’s a plan for you to come back’.
“He backs every individual and he makes sure he lets them know about it. Hence you see players who play for him really express themselves.”
Stubbs’ selection to bat in the No 3 position was a surprise for many. Though players have transitioned between the limited overs formats and Test cricket, it was putting Stubbs in at No 3, historically the most important spot in the batting order, that did not go down well with traditionalists
While the sample size remains small, Stubbs has shown he has the mental capacity to carry the responsibility of the position and the technique to move between defending and attacking. Since moving to No 3 in the series against West Indies, he has played on most slow tracks and on the quicker surfaces he will encounter at home, it will be interesting to see how he adapts in the four Tests SA play this summer.
Victory in all four matches — two against Sri Lanka and two against Pakistan — would confirm the Proteas a place in the top two on the WTC log, securing them a berth for Lord’s.
Conrad was wary of looking too far ahead after the success in Bangladesh, saying the players would focus solely on Durban, where the first Test against Sri Lanka starts on November 27.
Nkwe has sensed a renewed enthusiasm for the five-day game. “I was at the CEOs’ conference on the day they beat Bangladesh in that second Test and you could feel the energy around the room. People are so excited about the performance of our Test team.”
“Hopefully down the line we can add more Test cricket. Someone such as KG Rabada continuously knocks on my door asking ‘when are we getting more Test cricket?’
“We are mindful of the next generation of cricketers who are coming through — Stubbs, [Dewald] Brevis, [Tony] De Zorzi, even young [Kwena] Maphaka — they want Test cricket, they want to play the toughest format and we want to do everything we can to allow them to do that,” said Nkwe.
Meanwhile, Nandré Burger will not play any more this season because of a lumbar stress fracture, Cricket SA confirmed. The 29-year-old left arm fast bowler, who made his international debut last summer, is in the first phase of a rehabilitation programme. Depending on his progress, he could be sidelined for up to six months.
NEIL MANTHORP: Golden months as Test cricket rings in the changes
Australia will be different ball game, Rohit warns Indian players
New Zealand complete historic 3-0 whitewash in India
Proud Markram in awe of ‘incredible performances’ by Proteas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Expect India to bounce back after series loss, Hazlewood warns
NEIL MANTHORP: Golden months as Test cricket rings in the changes
Australia will be different ball game, Rohit warns Indian players
New Zealand complete historic 3-0 whitewash in India
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.