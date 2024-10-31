Sipamla returns to Proteas for T20 India series

Lutho Sipamla has been recalled to the Proteas team for the first time in two years. Image: Lee Warren
Lutho Sipamla’s heroics for the Lions in last Sunday’s T20 Challenge final were rewarded with a recall to the Proteas squad for the four-match T20 series with India that starts in Durban next week.
Sipamla, who took 4/12 to help the Lions defeat the Titans at the Wanderers, will be available for the third and fourth matches of the series, which pits the finalists from June’s T20 World Cup final against each other.
Sipamla last donned Proteas colours in a Test match in February 2022 against New Zealand and his last T20 International was in Lahore against Pakistan a year before that. His playing time since has been hampered by injuries and it was only late last season that he began featuring consistently for the Lions.
After starring for the Lions on Sunday, he said returning for the Proteas was not a priority at this stage, but his selection does reflect the performances he has produced, especially in the latter stages of last season, and of course what he did on Sunday.
Superb Sipamla dismisses the world class Klassen 😯
Seven of the Proteas players involved in the final in Barbados, which India won by seven runs, will be seeking some measure of revenge in the series that starts in Durban next Friday.
Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller both return to the squad after missing the tour to the UAE, while Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen have been recalled after completing their 12-week strength and conditioning break.
Both played for their provinces in the T20 Challenge and looked in reasonable form. Their return is part of their build-up for the four Tests SA will play this season against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Western Province all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, who toured New Zealand with the understrength Test squad earlier this year, also earned a first call-up for the T20 side. Mpongwana was the third-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Challenge, with 12 wickets.
Lungi Ngidi will also undertake a short conditioning programme as part of his preparation for the Sri Lanka Test series. Kagiso Rabada is being rested.
Kwena Maphaka was not considered because he is writing his matric exams.
SQUADS
SA:Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla*, Tristan Stubbs
SQUADS
SA: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla*, Tristan Stubbs
* Sipamla available for third and fourth T20Is
India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal
Schedule
