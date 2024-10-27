Sport / Cricket

India skipper Sharma bemoans big burden on Ashwin and Jadeja

The spinners played key roles in helping their team win 18 successive home series but could not prevent Kiwis from winning

27 October 2024 - 17:09
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rohit Sharma. Picture: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/REUTERS
Rohit Sharma. Picture: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/REUTERS

Bengaluru — After a surprising series defeat by New Zealand, India’s skipper, Rohit Sharma, said undue expectation was being put on frontline spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, as he called for more collective bowling efforts to win Test matches.

Rohit’s side lost the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets and fell to a 113-run defeat in Pune on Saturday as the Black Caps celebrated their maiden Test series win in India.

Ashwin and Jadeja had played key roles in helping India win 18 successive home series since 2012 but could not prevent the tourists from snapping that record, claiming only eight wickets together in the second game where the pitched assisted spin.

“There’s too much expectation on those two guys. Every game they play, they are expected to take wickets, they are expected to run through the team and they are expected to win Tests,” Rohit told reporters.

“I don’t think that’s fair. It’s the responsibility of all of us to make sure we get Test wins, not just the two guys.

“Of course, by their standards, they know where they stand and what they haven’t been able to do or what they haven’t done really well.”

Rohit said the duo were allowed to have bad games from time to time and he was not worried about their recent form.

“Both of them have played so much cricket here and have such huge contributions to our success of having that home streak of 18 series wins. These two have played a major role in that,” Rohit added.

“A couple of series, I’m not going to look into too much, especially with those two guys … Sometimes they’re allowed to have bad games here and there, and not go by that expectation that this is the opportunity to run through the opposition.

“That’s not going to happen every time. So you’ve got to be ready with the other guys to step in.”

The series finale takes place in Mumbai from Friday, before India head to Australia for a five-match series.

Reuters

Smith and bowlers haul England back into contention

Stokes’ charges compile 267 after early collapse and bag three Pakistan wickets on first day of series decider
Sport
3 days ago

Markram hails SA’s first Test win on subcontinent in more than a decade

Beating Bangladesh has created a buzz of excitement, says captain
Sport
3 days ago

Sundar in seventh heaven as India restrict NZ to 259

Spinner’s seven-wicket haul vindicates his selection and boosts hosts’ hopes of squaring series against the Black Caps
Sport
3 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Finals glory remains a planet too far for Starship Proteas

The code’s undiscovered terrain is a step that is always just a little too high, a gap a tad too wide, a hope too desperate
Sport
3 days ago

Zimbabwe set T20 records against Gambia in largest win

Sikandar Raza smashes 133 as team claims the biggest win in the format, earning victory by 290 runs
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
New Bok Hanekom drafted in for Willemse
Sport / Rugby
2.
Chiefs coach Nabi calls for patience
Sport / Soccer
3.
WATCH: Inside the shady Saru equity deal
Sport / Rugby
4.
Lions show claws but not enough bite
Sport / Rugby
5.
Echavarria wins Zozo Championship after late ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Sundar in seventh heaven as India restrict NZ to 259

Sport / Cricket

Markram hails SA’s first Test win on subcontinent in more than a decade

Sport / Cricket

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Finals glory remains a planet too far for Starship Proteas

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.