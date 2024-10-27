Better grip on his game behind Mulder’s run in Test team

Wiaan Mulder intends to continue to attract Proteas coach Shukri Conrad's attention. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL PRENTICE
Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder believes having a better understanding of his game has been a major driving force behind his sustained run in the red-ball side.
Since making his debut in 2019, there have been questions over whether he has what it takes to crack it in the international arena.
Having taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Mulder is itching to continue producing the performances he believes can help take the team forward when the sides meet for the second match in Chattogram starting on Tuesday.
Under the leadership of red-ball coach Shukri Conrad, Mulder has been contributing with bat and ball and making sure he is continuously improving his performances.
“I had to work a lot on the mental side of my game when I started international cricket,” the 26-year-old said. “I was really young and naive. I didn’t quite understand what I was getting myself into and I didn’t deal well enough with the pressure.
“I had to change a few technical things and Mark Boucher played a big part in helping me understand my technique and what is required from me in a team setting. So I had to go back to domestic cricket here [in SA] and in England to try to understand what my way is in terms of going about things.”
Working with Russell Domingo, Hashim Amla and Allan Donald at the Lions in the past two seasons has further cemented his understanding of what he needs to do to remain consistent.
“They really helped me find my blueprint. It has also helped me to clarify my doubts. I am still learning a lot from my game and to say I fully understand what it is about would be a blatant lie,” he said.
Regarding the backing he has enjoyed, Mulder said it gave him the confidence to play his natural game without allowing outside factors to affect his performances.
“What these coaches have identified in me is that when I am positive and free mentally, not worried about surviving or getting out, is when I get into my best positions. Working with Shane Watson at the San Francisco Unicorns was a big learning curve for me in terms of what goes on between the ears, and what I need to think about to be at my best consistently.”
