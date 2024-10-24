Smith and bowlers haul England back into contention

Jamie Smith hits out on the first day of the third Test between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Picture: STU FORESTER/GETTY IMAGES
Rawalpindi — Jamie Smith smashed a counter-attacking 89 before England’s bowlers made early inroads into the Pakistan line-up to drag the touring side back into the deciding third and final Test on Thursday.
England captain Ben Stokes’s decision to bat first appeared to have backfired when the top half of his batting order was dismissed in the morning session of the opening day.
The tourists were reeling at 118/6 when Smith combined in a 105-run stand with Gus Atkinson (39) to revive their fortunes and help England to a competitive 267 all out.
Pakistan suffered a top-order meltdown too and finished the day on 73/3, still 194 behind.
Home captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel, both on 16, will resume on Friday, hoping to regain some of the ground they conceded after a brilliant start to the match.
The hosts were indebted to their front-line spinners Sajid Khan (6/128) and Noman Ali (3/88) who wrecked England’s top order after openers Ben Duckett (52) and Zak Crawley had shared a 56-run stand.
Pakistan attacked with spin from both ends via Sajid and Noman, who shared all 20 England wickets in their series-levelling victory in Multan and bowled a combined 42 consecutive overs.
Pakistan didn’t use a third bowler in the morning session and Aamer Jamal, their lone seamer, didn’t bowl in the England innings in a fair indication of how spin-friendly the wicket is.
Left-arm spinner Noman drew first blood when he tempted Crawley (29) into a false drive and England vice-captain Ollie Pope (3) fell to Sajid for the third time in three innings after fluffing a sweep shot.
Sajid delivered a body blow when he trapped Joe Root, the top-ranked Test batter, lbw for five with a ball that turned sharply.
Pakistan bowler Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England batsman Ollie Pop, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, October 24 2024. Picture: STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES
Duckett got a reprieve when Noman spilt a return catch but the spinner dismissed the left-hander lbw in the same over with a delivery that kept low.
Sajid’s trademark thigh-slap celebration was on display again when he bowled Harry Brook (5) who looked ill at ease against the turning ball.
England risked folding for less than 150 after Stokes’s dismissal ,but Smith counter-attacked and Atkinson proved a perfect foil.
Smith, who smashed six sixes in his belligerent knock, fell short of his second Test hundred after failing to execute a slog sweep in the final over before tea.
Pakistan began cautiously but England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir dismissed Abdullah Shafique for 14, while Jack Leach accounted for Saim Ayub.
England got another boost in the final session when Atkinson bowled Kamran Ghulam who made a hundred on his Test debut in Multan.
Smith and bowlers haul England back into contention
Stokes’ charges compile 267 after early collapse and bag three Pakistan wickets on first day of series decider
Reuters
