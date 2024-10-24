Markram hails SA’s first Test win on subcontinent in more than a decade

Kyle Verreynne was named player of the match in SA’s first Test win in Bangladesh. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL PRENTICE
Though Bangladesh are by no means a Test powerhouse, the importance of SA’s seven-wicket victory over them in the first Test should not be downplayed.
It had been more than a decade since the Proteas last won a Test match on the Indian subcontinent, and Aiden Markram says the achievement has created a buzz of excitement in the changeroom.
“It is special. It’s a slightly inexperienced group and to come to the subcontinent and get a win is great for us,” Markram said.
He stood in as captain in place of Temba Bavuma at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium.
“It gives us belief that we can compete in conditions where the odds seem to be stacked against us.”
Bangladesh tried to prey on the Proteas’ record in the last decade by creating a pitch in Dhaka that was dry and started spinning from the first hour on the opening day. They picked just one seam bowler and four spinners in their starting 11. Winning the toss should have been an advantage.
However, the new ball proved to be more of a weapon than both teams realised.
“It was a good toss to lose. We would definitely have batted. It’s what you usually do in the subcontinent,” Markram admitted.
Only SA, India and Pakistan have avoided a Test match defeat in Bangladesh in the past 10 years. In that period they have won 12 out of 35 Tests on home soil, and though they also lost 17, the Tigers are by no means the soft touch they were during the 2000s.
Winning the first Test was significant, Markram said. “I’ve been playing for a few years and had never won in the ‘sub’.”
In the decade since a Proteas team had last won in that region — against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2014 — a host of modern SA greats had toured there — Dale Steyn (seven Tests), AB de Villiers (six), Hashim Amla (10), Quinton de Kock (nine) and former captains Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar, in all 14 in that period, all failing to win.
It was the first Test win Kagiso Rabada had been a part of on the subcontinent and his performance, while historically consequential, also emphasised how important he is to the team.
Rabada finished with match figures of 9/72, which included a 15th five-wicket haul in Bangladesh’s second innings in which he took 6/46.
“KG is a superstar and has been for years. To see all those stats pop up when he took 300 wickets proves he is one in a million,” Markram said. “We are lucky to have him and it is fantastic to see him do well.”
The other important part of SA’s win was their batting and, crucially, player of the match Kyle Verreynne’s 114, which helped the Proteas recover from 108/6, to post 308, and claim a vital first innings lead of 202 runs.
Of the SA players who started the first Test, Verreynne, Markram and David Bedingham were the only batters with a Test century to their names.
“Kyle’s been in and out of the team in the past few years. He’s had a bit of backing of late from the management and he looks really comfortable in the environment,” Markram said. “He’s a good player of spin, and to score a hundred in his first Test on the subcontinent is a special feat.”
Having given themselves a day off, the Proteas can rest before journeying to the coastal city of Chittagong for the second Test that starts on Tuesday. There, they will chase more history — a first Test series win on the subcontinent since that triumph over Sri Lanka.
“We want to see if we can put back-to-back performances together, because that is ultimately what makes a really good team,” Markram said.
