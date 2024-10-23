Zimbabwe set T20 records against Gambia in largest win

Sikandar Raza smashed an unbeaten 133 in 43 balls as Zimbabwe set a record innings score of 344 for four in their T20 World Cup subregional Africa qualifier against Gambia on Wednesday, and went on to claim the largest win in the format.
Raza launched 15 sixes in Nairobi to score his maiden T20 International century and take Zimbabwe to a new highest total in 20 overs, beating the previous best mark of 314 for three by Nepal against Mongolia last year.
They bowled Gambia out for 54 in 14.4 overs, earning victory by 290 runs, again eclipsing the previous record winning margin of 273 by Nepal against Mongolia.
Zimbabwe’s 27 sixes in the innings is also a record, edging Nepal by one.
Raza reached his century in 33 deliveries and is the first player from Zimbabwe to make a ton in an international match in the format.
Openers Brian Bennett (50) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (62) put on 98 for the first wicket from 34 balls, before Raza and Clive Madande (53 not out) smashed an unbeaten 141 in 40 deliveries for the fifth wicket.
No bowler was spared, but seamer Musa Jobarteh conceded 93 from his four overs, an unwanted T20 record. The previous worst figures were 0-82 in four overs by legbreak bowler Matthew McKiernan for Derbyshire against Somerset in 2022.
Earlier on Wednesday, Canterbury opener Chad Bowes broke the record for the fastest double century in men’s List A matches, reaching his double ton in 103 balls against Otago.
Zimbabwe are hoping to advance to the next stage of Africa qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup that is to be held in India and Sri Lanka.
