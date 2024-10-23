Proteas still in strong position, says Maharaj

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj feels the Proteas are still in a strong position despite a fightback by the Bangladesh batters on Wednesday. Picture: DANIEL PRENTICE/GALLO IMAGES
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes they are still ahead in the contest despite pushback from Bangladesh on day three of the first Dutch-Bangla Bank Test in Mirpur on Wednesday.
Bangladesh ended a rain- and light-interrupted third day on 283/7, with a lead of 81 runs thanks largely to the exploits of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali, who combined to put on 138 runs for the seventh wicket.
Starting the day on 101/3 and trailing by 101, Kagiso Rabada and Maharaj grabbed three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 112/6.
However, Miraz and debutant Ali stood firm at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, frustrating the SA bowlers as they erased the first innings deficit and began to build their lead.
Despite losing Ali shortly before the tea break, the Tigers held a slight upper hand with Miraz still at the crease.
However, a rain interruption before the tea break, followed by light interruptions thereafter, brought another premature end to the day’s play, with SA needing to take three more wickets and the option of taking the second new ball when play resumes at 5.45am (SA time) on Thursday.
“Bangladesh batted really well and conditions did get a little better with the slightly used ball, but I would say we are still ahead,” Maharaj said.
“They have a lead and we have three wickets to take, so we want to restrict them as much as possible.
“But I still think we are in the pound seats given the good work we did with the bat in our first innings.
“Ideally we would like to restrict them to 100 runs [lead] or below, so it will be important that we start well in the morning and then assess from there.”
Maharaj put in another marathon effort with the ball on day three, adding two more wickets to the one he got on day two.
“We have a four-bowler line-up, so my job, apart from creating wicket-taking opportunities, was to hold up an end, so when I was bowling in tandem with KG [Rabada], I could see his tail was up and he was getting the ball to do a little bit.
“My job at that stage was to hold up an end and when the switch came, I posed a bit more of a threat when the ball started to spin.
“As a spinner, you also want to allow yourself to settle in and get in those long spells on a wicket like this, knowing there is a ball that will turn and be in your favour.
“Luckily for me in the middle and back ends of my spells, I got some reward for that,” he said.
Proteas still in strong position, says Maharaj
The spinner added two more wickets on day three to the one he got on day two
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes they are still ahead in the contest despite pushback from Bangladesh on day three of the first Dutch-Bangla Bank Test in Mirpur on Wednesday.
Bangladesh ended a rain- and light-interrupted third day on 283/7, with a lead of 81 runs thanks largely to the exploits of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali, who combined to put on 138 runs for the seventh wicket.
Starting the day on 101/3 and trailing by 101, Kagiso Rabada and Maharaj grabbed three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 112/6.
However, Miraz and debutant Ali stood firm at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, frustrating the SA bowlers as they erased the first innings deficit and began to build their lead.
Despite losing Ali shortly before the tea break, the Tigers held a slight upper hand with Miraz still at the crease.
However, a rain interruption before the tea break, followed by light interruptions thereafter, brought another premature end to the day’s play, with SA needing to take three more wickets and the option of taking the second new ball when play resumes at 5.45am (SA time) on Thursday.
“Bangladesh batted really well and conditions did get a little better with the slightly used ball, but I would say we are still ahead,” Maharaj said.
“They have a lead and we have three wickets to take, so we want to restrict them as much as possible.
“But I still think we are in the pound seats given the good work we did with the bat in our first innings.
“Ideally we would like to restrict them to 100 runs [lead] or below, so it will be important that we start well in the morning and then assess from there.”
Maharaj put in another marathon effort with the ball on day three, adding two more wickets to the one he got on day two.
“We have a four-bowler line-up, so my job, apart from creating wicket-taking opportunities, was to hold up an end, so when I was bowling in tandem with KG [Rabada], I could see his tail was up and he was getting the ball to do a little bit.
“My job at that stage was to hold up an end and when the switch came, I posed a bit more of a threat when the ball started to spin.
“As a spinner, you also want to allow yourself to settle in and get in those long spells on a wicket like this, knowing there is a ball that will turn and be in your favour.
“Luckily for me in the middle and back ends of my spells, I got some reward for that,” he said.
Century partnership sees Bangladesh fight back
Why Rabada’s milestone means so much to Ntini
Cricket SA set to offer interim coach Du Preez a full-time job
Bangladesh battle back after Verreynne century
Rehan Ahmed to join England spinners in final Pakistan Test
NEIL MANTHORP: Win against Aussies some consolation after World Cup final loss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Century partnership sees Bangladesh fight back
Why Rabada’s milestone means so much to Ntini
Cricket SA set to offer interim coach Du Preez a full-time job
Bangladesh battle back after Verreynne century
Rehan Ahmed to join England spinners in final Pakistan Test
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.