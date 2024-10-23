Sport / Cricket

Proteas still in strong position, says Maharaj

The spinner added two more wickets on day three to the one he got on day two

23 October 2024 - 17:36
by Amir Chetty
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj feels the Proteas are still in a strong position despite a fightback by the Bangladesh batters on Wednesday. Picture: DANIEL PRENTICE/GALLO IMAGES
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes they are still ahead in the contest despite pushback from Bangladesh on day three of the first Dutch-Bangla Bank Test in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Bangladesh ended a rain- and light-interrupted third day on 283/7, with a lead of 81 runs thanks largely to the exploits of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali, who combined to put on 138 runs for the seventh wicket.

Starting the day on 101/3 and trailing by 101, Kagiso Rabada and Maharaj grabbed three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 112/6.

However, Miraz and debutant Ali stood firm at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, frustrating the SA bowlers as they erased the first innings deficit and began to build their lead.

Despite losing Ali shortly before the tea break, the Tigers held a slight upper hand with Miraz still at the crease.

However, a rain interruption before the tea break, followed by light interruptions thereafter, brought another premature end to the day’s play, with SA needing to take three more wickets and the option of taking the second new ball when play resumes at 5.45am (SA time) on Thursday.

“Bangladesh batted really well and conditions did get a little better with the slightly used ball, but I would say we are still ahead,” Maharaj said.

“They have a lead and we have three wickets to take, so we want to restrict them as much as possible.

“But I still think we are in the pound seats given the good work we did with the bat in our first innings.

“Ideally we would like to restrict them to 100 runs [lead] or below, so it will be important that we start well in the morning and then assess from there.”

Maharaj put in another marathon effort with the ball on day three, adding two more wickets to the one he got on day two.

“We have a four-bowler line-up, so my job, apart from creating wicket-taking opportunities, was to hold up an end, so when I was bowling in tandem with KG [Rabada], I could see his tail was up and he was getting the ball to do a little bit.

“My job at that stage was to hold up an end and when the switch came, I posed a bit more of a threat when the ball started to spin.

“As a spinner, you also want to allow yourself to settle in and get in those long spells on a wicket like this, knowing there is a ball that will turn and be in your favour.

“Luckily for me in the middle and back ends of my spells, I got some reward for that,” he said.

Century partnership sees Bangladesh fight back

Home side have a lead and three wickets in hand in low-scoring Test in Dhaka
Sport
2 hours ago

Why Rabada’s milestone means so much to Ntini

The former Proteas quick knows what it means to reach the landmark as a black SA cricketer
Sport
3 hours ago

Cricket SA set to offer interim coach Du Preez a full-time job

The Proteas Women caretaker trainer took the team to the T20 World Cup in the UAE in an interim capacity
Sport
22 hours ago

Bangladesh battle back after Verreynne century

Western Province batsman’s 114 puts SA in driving seat
Sport
22 hours ago

Rehan Ahmed to join England spinners in final Pakistan Test

Ahmed to feature alongside Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Win against Aussies some consolation after World Cup final loss

Laura Wolvaardt’s team weren’t at their best, but that should not detract from an unlikely Kiwi victory
Sport
1 day ago
