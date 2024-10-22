NEIL MANTHORP: Win against Aussies some consolation after World Cup final loss
Laura Wolvaardt’s team weren’t at their best, but that should not detract from an unlikely Kiwi victory
22 October 2024 - 05:00
One of the more laborious clichés in professional sport has variations on “taking positives” from painful defeats. SA’s women lost their second consecutive T20 World Cup final on Sunday and it hurt, a lot. But ... there were many positives.
The most emphatic of these was not just the victory against Australia in the semifinal but the manner in which it was achieved featuring skill and discipline with the ball as well as a fearless, ruthless streak with the bat during the run-chase...
