Cricket SA set to offer interim coach Du Preez a full-time job

Proteas Women's caretaker coach Dillon du Preez at the team's return from the World Cup on Tuesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Proteas Women caretaker coach Dillon du Preez seems to have worked himself into the job full-time.
Du Preez took the team to the T20 World Cup in the UAE in an interim capacity but Cricket SA director of coaching Enoch Nkwe suggested that effort will cause the ruling body to offer him a permanent contract.
SA lost to New Zealand in the final on Sunday to prolong the country’s long wait for a big trophy.
The disappointment of that defeat, after beating powerhouse Australia in the semifinals, is balanced by the notable achievement of reaching consecutive T20 World Cup semifinals. SA lost in the final at Newlands against Australia in 2023.
The Proteas earned many admirers due to the excellent brand of cricket they played throughout the tournament in the UAE.
While Nkwe did not name Du Preez as the coach CSA will offer the job to, it was suggested that would be the case.
“We are in the process of finalising the issue of the coach,” Nkwe said on Tuesday at the team’s arrival.
“We are hoping that in the next week or two we will be in a position to make an announcement. I promised we are going to push hard during the World Cup to complete the process.
“Hopefully by end of October we will be in the position to announce the coach. I am hoping it will happen before the England tour next month because we want the next person to be full-time.
“He must be full-time because we want that person to be part of the process to plan for the future.”
Nkwe praised the Proteas for reaching the final and said the experience would benefit them in future tournaments.
“One thing I take my hat off to the team for is Dubai and Sharjah was hot but they showed good attitude to respond to those conditions. They were disciplined.”
