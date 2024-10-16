Sajid strikes late for Pakistan after Duckett hundred

Sajid Khan celebrates taking the wicket of Ben Duckett during the second Test on Wednesday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STU FORSTER
New Delhi — England opener Ben Duckett smashed a belligerent hundred but Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan struck three late blows to leave the second Test evenly poised on an enthralling second day on Wednesday.
Replying to Pakistan’s first-innings 366, England cruised to 211/2 with Duckett and Joe Root looking well set before Sajid (4/86) triggered a spectacular collapse.
England limped to 239/6 at stumps having lost five wickets in the final session including three in eight deliveries.
They are still 127 behind with Jamie Smith (12) and Brydon Carse (two) at the crease.
It was a far cry from their swashbuckling batting earlier in the day when England scored at almost seven an over in the first 10.
Duckett (114) led the way, forging 50-plus partnerships with Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Root.
The feisty left-hander combined in a breezy 73-run opening stand with Zak Crawley, who led a charmed life before falling for 27.
Crawley survived a run-out after a mix-up with Duckett only because bowler Sajid had broken the stumps before he could collect the ball.
Sajid suffered more disappointment when Crawley was adjudged lbw in his next over but the decision was reversed after replays confirmed the ball would have missed the stumps.
Crawley could not make the most of the reprieves, though, and fell to Noman Ali.
After a caught-behind appeal against Crawley had been turned down, left-arm spinner Noman cajoled his captain, Shan Masood, to review the decision and replays confirmed an edge.
Ollie Pope (29) made a start too before he was bowled through the gate by Sajid.
With Pakistan unleashing spin from both ends, Duckett found the sweep shot — traditional and reverse — particularly productive and brought up his hundred with one such shot against Salman Agha.
Root (34), the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, added 86 runs with Duckett but fluffed a sweep shot against Sajid and dragged the ball onto his stumps.
Sajid ended Duckett’s entertaining knock, which included 16 fours, when he had the opener caught in the slips.
Five balls later, the spinner clean bowled Harry Brook, who smashed a triple hundred in the opening Test.
Noman returned to dismiss England captain Ben Stokes for one to turn the match on its head.
Sajid strikes late for Pakistan after Duckett hundred
Replying to a first-innings 366 by Shan Masood’s team, England cruised to 211/2 before the off-spinner triggered a collapse
