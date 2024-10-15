West Indies' Qiana Joseph celebrates after reaching her half century at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 15 2024. Picture: Reuters/Satish Kumar
Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews guided the West Indies into the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with an emphatic six-wicket victory over England.
Both openers hit rapid half-centuries, with Joseph finishing on 52 and Matthews 50, as the 2016 champions easily reached their target of 142 with two overs to spare and knock England out in the process.
Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 57 to help set the West Indies 141 to win but it was not enough in the face of a dazzling batting performance from Matthews and Joseph.
The West Indies progress from Group B alongside SA courtesy of both sides boasting superior net run rates to England, with all three teams finishing on six points.
The West Indies topped the group and will play New Zealand on Friday while Australia take on the Proteas in the first semifinal on Thursday.
The West Indies and SA have also confirmed their places at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with hosts England, thanks to their top three finish in the group stage, while Australia, New Zealand, and India made it from Group A.
Apart from the top six teams in this tournament, the next two highest ranked teams in the Women’s T20I rankings by October 21 will also qualify. The remaining four teams will qualify through a global 10-team qualifier.
Proteas into semis as West Indies stun England
Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews guided the West Indies into the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with an emphatic six-wicket victory over England.
Both openers hit rapid half-centuries, with Joseph finishing on 52 and Matthews 50, as the 2016 champions easily reached their target of 142 with two overs to spare and knock England out in the process.
Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 57 to help set the West Indies 141 to win but it was not enough in the face of a dazzling batting performance from Matthews and Joseph.
The West Indies progress from Group B alongside SA courtesy of both sides boasting superior net run rates to England, with all three teams finishing on six points.
The West Indies topped the group and will play New Zealand on Friday while Australia take on the Proteas in the first semifinal on Thursday.
The West Indies and SA have also confirmed their places at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with hosts England, thanks to their top three finish in the group stage, while Australia, New Zealand, and India made it from Group A.
Apart from the top six teams in this tournament, the next two highest ranked teams in the Women’s T20I rankings by October 21 will also qualify. The remaining four teams will qualify through a global 10-team qualifier.
ICC Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tension in Proteas camp as they await World Cup fate
NEIL MANTHORP: Test cricket ups the octane ante, but with nod to tradition
We had to be at our best: Proteas keep World Cup hopes alive
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.