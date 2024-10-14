Sport / Cricket

Mahela Jayawardene replaces Mark Boucher as Mumbai Indians head coach

The franchise finished last in the IPL in 2024 and fourth in 2023 with Boucher at the helm

14 October 2024 - 14:40
by Shifa Jahan
Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene will return as head coach of the Mumbai Indians. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MATTHEW LEWIS.
Mahela Jayawardene has been reappointed the head coach of the Mumbai Indians after spending the past two years as the franchise’s global head of cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said.

The former Sri Lanka captain has been one of the most successful coaches in the Twenty20 league format, having guided the five-time IPL champions to three titles during his initial tenure.

Jayawardene previously held the head coach role from 2017 to 2022. After his promotion to the global role, Mumbai Indians appointed former SA wicketkeeper Mark Boucher as head coach.

The franchise finished last in the IPL in 2024 and fourth in 2023 with Boucher at the helm.

“We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to Mumbai Indians arose. His leadership, knowledge and passion for the game have always benefited [the team],” Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani said on Sunday.

“I would also like to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution for the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the Mumbai Indians family,” Ambani said.

