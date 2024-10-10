Warriors to face stern test against Dragons

Dafabet Warriors all rounder Beyers Swanepoel ,left, celebrates reaching a maiden half-century in domestic T20 cricket as Tristan Stubbs looks on. His splendid innings helped the side overcome World Sports Betting Western Province by five wickets in their CSA T20 Challenge clash on Wednesday. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Having climbed back into semifinal contention, the Warriors will be looking to build some momentum when they face off against the North West Dragons in the Cricket SA T20 Challenge in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Both teams came off impressive wins on Wednesday, which for the Dragons, who beat the Dolphins by 43 runs, strengthened their grip on top spot.
For the Warriors however, their five-wicket win over Western Province at Newlands saw them climb back into contention for a playoff spot.
With only three rounds left in the shortened 2024/25 edition of the tournament, both sides will undoubtedly be looking to get one over on their opponents at St George’s Park.
A win for the log-leading Dragons would all but ensure their playoff berth, as they now sit on 17 points, which includes a bonus point picked up against the Dolphins.
Their remaining matches after the Warriors match will see them travel to Pretoria to face the Titans before hosting the Lions to end the group stage.
The Warriors look ahead to three very important battles, starting with their duel with the Dragons.
Thereafter they face Boland in Paarl next Wednesday before the final group game against the Titans in Gqeberha three days later.
With a possible 12 points on offer, Robin Peterson’s men will be itching to bury the demons of the 2023 edition, where they fell at the semifinal stage, as they look to make their first appearance in the final of a domestic T20 competition since 2019.
The midweek clash between the Warriors and WP in the Mother City saw the hosts win the toss and elect to bat first.
Their batters had a tough time creating scoring opportunities in the face of some smart captaincy by Warriors leader Matthew Breetzke, as George Linde clubbed an unbeaten 66 from 31 balls including two fours and six sixes.
CJ King starred with the ball as he claimed 3/27, while Alfred Mothoa and Beyers Swanepoel registered 2/30 and 2/15 respectively.
In reply, Swanepoel looked like a man on a mission as he clubbed a career-best 83 from 39 balls, including nine fours and four sixes.
Breetzke (4) was a passenger in the 34-run second wicket stand with Swanepoel before the left-hander and Tristan Stubbs (10) added 66 runs for the third wicket, taking the Warriors to 100 when Stubbs perished.
When Swanepoel eventually fell with the score on 120, the visitors were in complete control of the chase as Sinethemba Qeshile (17), Senuran Muthusamy (18 not out) and Patrick Kruger (7 not out) knocked off the remaining runs.
Warriors to face stern test against Dragons
