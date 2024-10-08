NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas Women’s proactive approach makes for riveting viewing
08 October 2024 - 05:00
The Proteas women’s team have been bravely adopting a more proactive approach to their game under coach Dillon du Preez, intent on more aggressive batting and eliminating the fear of failure — or at least, not being hindered by it.
It is a policy being adopted by the majority of men’s and women’s teams in recent years and there’s no doubt it is beneficial in attracting and keeping viewers. The irony at the T20World Cup in the UAE is that “tired” pitches have, so far, been awkwardly slow and low and the boundary ropes have remained, pretty much, at the usual length used for men’s games...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.