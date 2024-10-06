Proteas in T20 World Cup ‘to win it’, says bowler Mlaba

Nonkululeko Mlaba sends down a ball in SA's opening World Cup match against West Indies. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
After beginning their T20 Womern’s World Cup campaign with an emphatic 10-wicket victory over the West Indies at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, the Proteas Women turn their attention to England.
The Lionesses, who go into Monday’s Group B match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium having beaten Bangladesh by 17 runs, will look to exact revenge for their narrow six-run semifinal loss at Newlands last February, where the SA Women became the first SA senior team to reach a World Cup final. They lost the last match against powerhouse Australia.
Nonkululeko Mlaba led SA to victory against West Indies with career-best T20 figures of 4/29.
After a victory the Proteas will hope can set the tone for the rest of their tournament, Mlaba said they are out to lift the trophy in the October 20 final in Dubai.
“For us now, we are in to win it,” the 24-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler said.
“We failed at the semifinals a few times and we’ve failed in the final. So, now we either win it or not. That’s the mentality of the team now.”
Coach Dillon du Preez’s charges are determined to shake their title as bridesmaids and win the World Cup. A united, keyed-up attitude in the dressing room will be crucial to reaching that objective, Mlaba said, though she admitted the Proteas also try lighten the atmosphere sometimes too.
“We are a bunch of youngsters so we’re very playful. Sometimes we don’t really take things seriously even though they are serious, but [that’s because] we try not to put too much pressure on ourselves.
“Our mentality is just out of this world. We are very strong, and we are fighting for each other too. We are together and we are a unit.”
Alongside Mlaba, the Proteas Women will be looking to seamer Ayabonga Khaka, the chief destroyer in 2023’s semi with figures of 4/29, to put together a dangerous bowling performance against captain Heather Knight and her teammates.
The attack will have to be at its best to ensure victory but Mlaba is confident the Proteas can handle the pressures of their most high-profile group game. She expects the Proteas’ versatility, adaptability and unpredictability to make life tough for England.
“There’s a lot of changes in our bowling attack. We have a lot of gun bowlers,” she said.
“I used to open the bowling but now I’m bowling in the middle — it’s a matter of trying not to do the same thing over and over because most of the teams know a leftie is going to take the first over.
“I think it’s working for us because everyone needs to learn to bowl in the power play and the death. It mustn’t be the same people over and over.”
