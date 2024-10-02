Proteas enter game mode ahead of World Cup opener

Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt and her charges are relishing the chance to show they are not one-hit wonders as they begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies in Dubai on Friday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Getting the players moving their game forward was a key aspect of their discussions, batting coach Baakier Abrahams said as the Proteas Women prepare to open their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.
Laura Wolvaardt’s team have shifted their attention to the opening encounter against the former champions as they aim to emulate their performance in the 2022/23 edition of the tournament, in which they reached their first final.
The clash will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at midday (SA time).
“We’ve had a few players returning from injury, so they are trying to find some form and rhythm, [and] we are giving them as much opportunity as possible to do that,” Abrahams said.
“Everyone has come through with a clean bill of health and is looking forward to getting into game mode. If they progress their games, and we can put that together collectively, it will lead to a more positive process and outcome.”
Proteas Women batting coach Baakier Abrahams. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
The early assessment of conditions, with knowing where the scoring areas were when the wicket was not batter-friendly would be imperative to the side’s success, Abrahams said.
“It was a used wicket that was quite slow. With the heat in Dubai, the wicket is deteriorating a lot more than you would normally expect, but ... we still need to keep our language positive. Sometimes it requires each player to try to assess what their best option and game plan would be if we are presented with slower conditions.
“We showed in Pakistan that on good surfaces we can play, it becomes important how well we adapt to the varying conditions we will face, which is the exciting part for the entire group,” he said.
Asked for his assessment of the batting innings against New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up match won by the Kiwis, Abrahams said it was a good opportunity for them to be challenged by the Kiwi outfit.
“In our batting meeting, we discussed when is the easiest and most difficult times to bat in these conditions. We perhaps did get enough partnerships early on and stuck more to our philosophy and how we wanted to play.
“Assessment of conditions will be key. Out of every performance there will be key lessons. We will take what we can from these performances and make sure we are building and peaking at the right times. While there is a bit of disappointment with the result, it has shown us the pathway to how we can progress.”
After their matchup against the Windies, the Proteas will take on England in Sharjah on October 7 before returning to Dubai for their final two group-stage matches against Scotland and Bangladesh.
• Cricketers have welcomed the International Cricket Council’s landmark decision to offer equal prize money among men’s and women’s competitions ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
The tournament winners will receive $2.34m after the final on October 20, with the runners-up receiving $1.17m as part of a total prize pot of $7.96m. That is an increase of 225% from last year’s edition and makes cricket the only major team sport to have equal prize money for its men’s and women’s World Cup events.
The top two teams in the stacked, five-strong groups will reach the semifinals on October 17.
Fixtures (SA times)
Thursday: Bangladesh vs Scotland (12pm); Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (4pm)
Friday: SA vs West Indies (12pm;) India vs New Zealand (4pm)
Saturday: Australia vs Sri Lanka (12pm); Bangladesh vs England (4pm)
Sunday: India vs Pakistan (12pm); West Indies vs Scotland (4pm)
Proteas enter game mode ahead of World Cup opener
Getting the players moving their game forward was a key aspect of their discussions, batting coach Baakier Abrahams said as the Proteas Women prepare to open their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.
Laura Wolvaardt’s team have shifted their attention to the opening encounter against the former champions as they aim to emulate their performance in the 2022/23 edition of the tournament, in which they reached their first final.
The clash will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at midday (SA time).
“We’ve had a few players returning from injury, so they are trying to find some form and rhythm, [and] we are giving them as much opportunity as possible to do that,” Abrahams said.
“Everyone has come through with a clean bill of health and is looking forward to getting into game mode. If they progress their games, and we can put that together collectively, it will lead to a more positive process and outcome.”
The early assessment of conditions, with knowing where the scoring areas were when the wicket was not batter-friendly would be imperative to the side’s success, Abrahams said.
“It was a used wicket that was quite slow. With the heat in Dubai, the wicket is deteriorating a lot more than you would normally expect, but ... we still need to keep our language positive. Sometimes it requires each player to try to assess what their best option and game plan would be if we are presented with slower conditions.
“We showed in Pakistan that on good surfaces we can play, it becomes important how well we adapt to the varying conditions we will face, which is the exciting part for the entire group,” he said.
Asked for his assessment of the batting innings against New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up match won by the Kiwis, Abrahams said it was a good opportunity for them to be challenged by the Kiwi outfit.
“In our batting meeting, we discussed when is the easiest and most difficult times to bat in these conditions. We perhaps did get enough partnerships early on and stuck more to our philosophy and how we wanted to play.
“Assessment of conditions will be key. Out of every performance there will be key lessons. We will take what we can from these performances and make sure we are building and peaking at the right times. While there is a bit of disappointment with the result, it has shown us the pathway to how we can progress.”
After their matchup against the Windies, the Proteas will take on England in Sharjah on October 7 before returning to Dubai for their final two group-stage matches against Scotland and Bangladesh.
• Cricketers have welcomed the International Cricket Council’s landmark decision to offer equal prize money among men’s and women’s competitions ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
The tournament winners will receive $2.34m after the final on October 20, with the runners-up receiving $1.17m as part of a total prize pot of $7.96m. That is an increase of 225% from last year’s edition and makes cricket the only major team sport to have equal prize money for its men’s and women’s World Cup events.
The top two teams in the stacked, five-strong groups will reach the semifinals on October 17.
Fixtures (SA times)
Thursday: Bangladesh vs Scotland (12pm); Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (4pm)
Friday: SA vs West Indies (12pm;) India vs New Zealand (4pm)
Saturday: Australia vs Sri Lanka (12pm); Bangladesh vs England (4pm)
Sunday: India vs Pakistan (12pm); West Indies vs Scotland (4pm)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: Some straight talk on ‘rest’, ‘building depth’ would be in order
Is CSA finally getting its act together?
Wolvaardt’s Proteas to get full-time coach after T20 World Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.