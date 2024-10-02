Durban Super Giants snap up Joseph in bargain deal

MI Cape Town paid R4.3m for Reeza Hendricks services at Tuesday's SA20 auction. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
While Reeza Hendricks raked in the big bucks, it was the “bargain” acquisition of West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph by Durban Super Giants that may prove the most significant for the third season of the SA20.
Joseph cost just R425,000 at Tuesday night’s mini auction, mainly because there could be doubts about his availability for all of the tournament. The West Indies play two Tests in Pakistan from January 16 to 28, which could mean Joseph only plays the latter stages of the tournament.
Still, he could be the weapon the Durban team needs to wrest the trophy from the grasp of two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The Super Giants, who finished as runners up last season, appear to have the most balanced squad, with Joseph joining a seam bowling unit that includes England veteran Chris Woakes, Australian Marcus Stoinis, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius.
The batting is topped by Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson and the thunderous power of Heinrich Klaasen, with Keshav Maharaj again leading the side.
Richard Gleeson made a big money move from the Super Giants to the Sunrisers for R2.3m, boosting the team’s strong English contingent which includes Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson and top order batter Zak Crawley.
Hendricks’ R4.3m price tag, which MI Cape Town met at the auction after a bidding battle with Pretoria Capitals, comes as a surprise given his struggles in the past 12 months. Until his two half centuries for the Proteas against Ireland last week Hendricks had made just one 50 this year at international level and his performances in last season’s SA20 were below the standard he set previously.
He scored 172 runs in 11 innings for the Joburg Super Kings, making just one 50, and though he was not solely responsible for the Super Kings’ generally poor batting, the franchise released him after last season’s tournament.
Given how well MI Cape Town’s two openers, Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton, performed last summer splashing that amount of money on another top order player seems silly. MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson said it was Hendricks’ experience that made him an attractive option.
Durban Super Giants snap up Joseph in bargain deal
West Indies fast bowler cost just R425,000 at Tuesday’s SA20 auction
While Reeza Hendricks raked in the big bucks, it was the “bargain” acquisition of West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph by Durban Super Giants that may prove the most significant for the third season of the SA20.
Joseph cost just R425,000 at Tuesday night’s mini auction, mainly because there could be doubts about his availability for all of the tournament. The West Indies play two Tests in Pakistan from January 16 to 28, which could mean Joseph only plays the latter stages of the tournament.
Still, he could be the weapon the Durban team needs to wrest the trophy from the grasp of two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The Super Giants, who finished as runners up last season, appear to have the most balanced squad, with Joseph joining a seam bowling unit that includes England veteran Chris Woakes, Australian Marcus Stoinis, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius.
The batting is topped by Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson and the thunderous power of Heinrich Klaasen, with Keshav Maharaj again leading the side.
Richard Gleeson made a big money move from the Super Giants to the Sunrisers for R2.3m, boosting the team’s strong English contingent which includes Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson and top order batter Zak Crawley.
Hendricks’ R4.3m price tag, which MI Cape Town met at the auction after a bidding battle with Pretoria Capitals, comes as a surprise given his struggles in the past 12 months. Until his two half centuries for the Proteas against Ireland last week Hendricks had made just one 50 this year at international level and his performances in last season’s SA20 were below the standard he set previously.
He scored 172 runs in 11 innings for the Joburg Super Kings, making just one 50, and though he was not solely responsible for the Super Kings’ generally poor batting, the franchise released him after last season’s tournament.
Given how well MI Cape Town’s two openers, Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton, performed last summer splashing that amount of money on another top order player seems silly. MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson said it was Hendricks’ experience that made him an attractive option.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.