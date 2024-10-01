Bavuma asks public to ‘be sensitive’ to Proteas’ plight

Temba Bavuma is aware that the Proteas are testing the patience of the SA public as the team gives young players opportunities at international level. Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
The Proteas’ win/loss record outside World Cups has been poor in the past 18 months, but Temba Bavuma doesn’t believe it reflects the quality of talent coming through in SA, nor the standard of the domestic game.
SA’s One-Day captain said the public’s frustration was understandable but the team’s selectors had little choice but to continue the policy of providing opportunities for new players.
“I don’t think the results you see are a true reflection of the team and talent on display at home,” Bavuma said.
Back-to-back T20 series clean sweeps by the West Indies, the ODI series defeat to Afghanistan and a drawn T20 series with Ireland after an embarrassing batting collapse in the second game have left many wondering about the quality of players called upon to don national colours.
“You’re never ready for international cricket until you play, that’s how I felt,” Bavuma said.
“I played a few seasons at domestic level, scored runs and then got my opportunity. I never felt really ready. Some other guys come on to the scene and they shoot lights out from the beginning, whereas other guys take a little longer.”
While Bavuma got his international chance after being able to find his game at domestic level, it wasn’t the same for a player such as leg-spinner Nqaba Peter, who had only played six “List A” one-day matches before making his ODI debut against Afghanistan.
“The unfortunate bit is the guys are not playing enough cricket, for whatever reasons, and that doesn’t help when guys are coming up to this level. That is where you are selecting players from.
“You can’t put that responsibility on the guys selecting the youngsters for the Proteas. It’s not ideal for the youngsters because you want guys coming into the squad with a bit of experience and not coming in and trying to find their feet, but those are the cards in hand at the moment.”
Eight of the 15-man squad for the series against Ireland that starts on Wednesday have played less than 10 ODIs. One, Ottneil Baartman, is uncapped, while only three players have more than 50 matches to their names. Andile Phehlukwayo, who’s played 80 ODIs, is the most experienced player in the group.
“Ideally, when you blood youngsters you want to do so with a few experienced faces. Unfortunately we have not been able to do it for other reasons,” said Bavuma.
I saw it when I was home [last week] watching the Springboks. It’s almost as if the world stops when the Boks play and that’s because the guys are winning and everyone is behind the team
Temba Bavuma
Those reasons include players such as David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi being given time to compete in T20 Leagues, others such as Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada missing to prepare for SA’s Test tour to Bangladesh and Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee completing an extensive conditioning programme.
“We have to be sensitive to where the team is. We have a lot of older guys who in two to three years’ time, we may not see and we need to make sure when that happens we’ve got guys who’ve at least got a taste of international cricket and who will be better positioned to fit into those guys’ shoes,” Bavuma said.
While giving younger players opportunities is a priority, Bavuma said results remain important.
“I saw it when I was home [last week] watching the Springboks. It’s almost as if the world stops when the Boks play and that’s because the guys are winning and everyone is behind the team.
“That’s not to say everyone isn’t behind the Proteas, but in winning and the effect it has on everything, winning will always be one of the most important things for us.”
SA ODI squad against Ireland
Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandré Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
