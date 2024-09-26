Strong line-up of international stars at SA20 player auction

Shamar Joseph of West Indies is in the SA20 Seaon 3 auction. Picture: DANIEL PRENTICE/GALLO IMAGES
Nearly 200 local and international T20 cricketers will go under the hammer at the Betway SA20 Season 3 player auction in Cape Town on October 1. Fourteen countries are represented, with 115 SA and 73 overseas players making up the main auction.
The shortlist showcases the global appeal of the league, which saw almost 600 applications during the player registration period before the register was shortened for the final auction list.
West Indies fast bowling phenomenon Shamar Joseph tops the list with his Windies teammate, Matthew Forde.
Joseph shot to prominence earlierin 2024 when he delivered a spectacular seven-wicket haul to drive the Windies to their first Test win over Australia in 27 years. He has since backed up his maiden performance with inspirational spells in Test and T20Is.
The England international fast bowling quartet of Jake Ball, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Robinson and Josh Hull are also on the list, with Ireland’s left-arm seamer Josh Little.
New Zealand’s record-breaking T20I opener, Martin Guptill, could add some explosive batting power to one of the six teams, while Sri Lanka’s rising star, Kamindu Mendis, is also on offer.
SA’s leading domestic players have also put their names forward, with current Cricket SA T20 Player of the Year Reeza Hendricks topping the list.
With only 13 slots available, league commissioner Graeme Smith expects another high-stakes auction:
“Some of the biggest names on the international T20 circuit have already signed up for Season 3 and I am looking forward to seeing how the teams finalise their squads,” he said.
After a successful introduction in Season 2, the rookie player draft will once again feature after the main auction. A rookie is a SA player aged 22 or younger on the day of the auction who hasn’t been contracted to SA20 before.
Players meeting that definition can be bought at the regular auction, but if they aren’t chosen they are be eligible for the rookie draft.
All squads are required to include 19 players, with a minimum of 10 SA players, a maximum of seven international players, a rookie, and a wild-card player.
Paarl Royals have the biggest purse of R11.950m to spend at the auction. MI Cape Town are next with R8.275m, followed by Pretoria Capitals with a spend of R4.575m.
Joburg Super Kings have R3.925m and back-to-back champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have R2.845m. Last season’s runners-up, Durban’s Super Giants, have R2.35m remaining in their purse.
Nearly 200 local and international T20 cricketers are available for Season 3's auction on October 1
