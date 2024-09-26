Mashimbyi and Titans begin season with renewed determination

The Titans hope to rekindle the trophy-winning success of years past after missing out on a title last summer. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
After a season in which they failed to win a trophy, Titans head coach Mandla Mashimbyi is relishing the prospect of setting the record straight for a union where victory is expected.
The 2023/2024 season was the first in 12 years in which the Titans didn’t add to their packed trophy cabinet, leading to murmurings at board level about Mashimbyi’s future.
“I’ve been a coach here for 12 years and it’s not always been smooth sailing, even then we went through bad times, it’s bound to happen, and last year was that year for us,” Mashimbyi said this week.
While some sought his axing, Mashimbyi was supported by the union’s CEO Jacques Faul. For the new season, Albie Morkel has been added to the coaching staff and experienced players such as Andile Phehlukwayo, Keegan Petersen and Sisanda Magala have been acquired.
There was also plenty of soul-searching by players still contracted at SuperSport Park and the off-season was one in which a revitalised attitude was emphasised.
“The Titans not winning a trophy last season is below par for this union,” said batter Sibonelo Makhanya.
“There’s a lot of hurt from last season and plenty of hunger. We had a lot of chats about what we need to do and where we need to be. Guys want to get to the next level, guys want to win trophies. We are the players who have been entrusted to make that happen.”
Citing complacency, a lack of attention to detail and having to oversee too many rookies, Mashimbyi said for the new season, which starts on Friday, the Titans would look after the “10 percenters”.
“I didn’t have to do much talking. Everyone knows what went wrong [last season]. We want to dominate in every aspect of the game, on and off the field, this season. I’m looking forward to what’s to come,” he said.
The Titans start at the Wanderers, facing defending champions the Lions in the T20 Challenge. A fast start is paramount, said Mashimbyi, for what is always a feisty clash between the provincial neighbours.
In recent seasons the Lions have usurped the Titans as the dominant union. Besides the T20 title, they also won the four-day crown last season and now provide more players to the Proteas than any other province.
The match will offer a useful gauge for the Titans’ off-season work, against a team that despite missing a number of big names will still be well represented by players who were part of last season’s dual successes, including stand-in skipper Mitchell van Buuren, player of the match in the four-day final Delano Potgieter and Lutho Sipamla, who has 17 international caps to his name including three Tests.
The Titans aren’t without firepower and though Heinrich Klaasen, who trained with the squad this week, is not available for Friday’s fixture, they can still call on Dewald Brevis and Donovan Ferreira.
Cricket SA also announced a “Catch-a-Million” competition for this season’s T20 Challenge, while students attending matches could be in line for a R100,000 prize that will go towards university tuition.
Friday’s match starts at 6pm.
