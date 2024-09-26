Bangladesh’s Shakib drops retirement bombshell

New Delhi — The second Test against India this week could be Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s last in that format if he is denied a home farewell in October, the player said in an abrupt announcement on Thursday.
Shakib was an MP for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August when she fled to India after deadly protests against her regime.
Shakib is considered Bangladesh’s the greatest cricketer but his political past places the former captain in a tricky position as an interim government supervises a transition of power.
Shakib hasn’t been home since protests erupted in July but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has assured him he won’t be harassed on his return.
“I am available for the SA series but since there’s a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me,” Shakib said.
“I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB [Bangladesh Cricket Board],” he said while also announcing his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect.
“If there's a chance and if I can play, the Test in Mirpur will be my last. The board is trying to make it safe for me to go and play.
“That is my desire ... but this could be my last Test match.” he said referring to the second Test against India in Kanpur that starts on Friday.
Shakib she he didn’t expect any problems going home but was sceptical if he would be allowed to leave Bangladesh once he returned.
“My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it.”
He denied the situation back home forced him into retiring from Test and T20 cricket.
“I think this is the right time to move on and give scope to newcomers,” Shakib said. “I discussed my plans with the board, selectors, captain and coach — and they all agree this is the right thing to do.”
Shakib made his international debut in a 2006 one-day international (ODI) against Zimbabwe.
He has played 70 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20 Internationals, amassing 14,721 runs and claiming 708 wickets to establish himself as one of the leading all-rounders of his era.
Bangladesh’s Shakib drops retirement bombshell
Former captain is regarded the country’s finest player, but his political ties place him in awkward position
New Delhi — The second Test against India this week could be Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s last in that format if he is denied a home farewell in October, the player said in an abrupt announcement on Thursday.
Shakib was an MP for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August when she fled to India after deadly protests against her regime.
Shakib is considered Bangladesh’s the greatest cricketer but his political past places the former captain in a tricky position as an interim government supervises a transition of power.
Shakib hasn’t been home since protests erupted in July but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has assured him he won’t be harassed on his return.
“I am available for the SA series but since there’s a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me,” Shakib said.
“I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB [Bangladesh Cricket Board],” he said while also announcing his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect.
“If there's a chance and if I can play, the Test in Mirpur will be my last. The board is trying to make it safe for me to go and play.
“That is my desire ... but this could be my last Test match.” he said referring to the second Test against India in Kanpur that starts on Friday.
Shakib she he didn’t expect any problems going home but was sceptical if he would be allowed to leave Bangladesh once he returned.
“My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it.”
He denied the situation back home forced him into retiring from Test and T20 cricket.
“I think this is the right time to move on and give scope to newcomers,” Shakib said. “I discussed my plans with the board, selectors, captain and coach — and they all agree this is the right thing to do.”
Shakib made his international debut in a 2006 one-day international (ODI) against Zimbabwe.
He has played 70 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20 Internationals, amassing 14,721 runs and claiming 708 wickets to establish himself as one of the leading all-rounders of his era.
Reuters
Strong line-up of international stars at SA20 player auction
Kruger chasing Proteas glory after long journey to earn national recognition
NEIL MANTHORP: Some straight talk on ‘rest’, ‘building depth’ would be in order
No wholesale changes in Proteas’ top order — Markram
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.