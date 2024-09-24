No wholesale changes in Proteas’ top order — Markram

Aiden Markram says the Proteas will not be taking Ireland lightly in the forthcoming T20 series in Abu Dhabi. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
Proteas T20 captain Aiden Markram expects some top-order batting tweaks rather than a full makeover when his side takes on Ireland in a two-match T20 International series in Abu Dhabi starting on Friday.
Coming off a 2-1 series defeat against Afghanistan in Sharjah, SA’s batting woes in the face of spin bowling were again highlighted as they struggled to find their feet against the Afghan slow bowlers.
And while they may not face the same examination from a spin point of view against Ireland, Markram said they will not underestimate their Irish counterparts, whom he believes have grown immensely in the past few years.
“The squads are pretty different. There will be some guys coming in to join the T20 squad, guys who we would like to see in the 11 and playing,” Markram said.
“It is only two games, so from an opportunities point of view, we will hopefully back the same sort of batting unit for the two games from the guys who are here and available.
“I can’t see a huge reshuffle, but definitely get a few fresh faces in who weren’t part of the ODI series and see what energy they bring for us,” he said on Tuesday.
Ireland and the Proteas have faced each other five times in T20I matches since 2021, with SA going unbeaten.
They have also managed to beat the Irish by 21 runs or more on each occasion.
But, Markram believes the Irish will offer his side a stern test in the two encounters.
He says that for the Proteas to quash any threat posed by the Irish, their tactical analysis and planning would need to be watertight because of the thin line between winning and losing.
“They have become a really good team in world cricket and are capable of beating any team at the moment. So they must get a lot of credit for their growth.
“For us to nullify their threats, it will come down to our planning... trying to identify areas in each innings where we may be able to get one up on them.
“Generally, it is small margins that can win or lose games. So if we can identify that from a planning point of view, we give ourselves the best chance to get it right on the field,” he said.
SA's batting woes in the face of spin bowling were again highlighted against Afghanistan
