Afghanistan crush pitiful Proteas for maiden win

Whatever statement could or should have been made about matters off the field ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan, on it all that the Proteas could proclaim was ineptitude.
Other than Wiaan Mulder and some fight shown by Bjorn Fortuin and Nandré Burger, SA produced a batting performance short on attitude, skill and ultimately runs on Wednesday.
None of the batters, notably those who are chasing opportunities to play at World Cups or in 2025’s Champions Trophy, gave Rob Walter any food for thought.
In fact, a performance that saw them bowled out for 106 in 34 overs, must make the Proteas’ One-Day coach very worried.
Afghanistan huffed and puffed their way to the target, using up 26 overs and losing four wickets, but their first win against SA in any format, was never in doubt.
It would be erroneous to apportion any blame to the pitch, for there were no demons apparent. It was skiddy, with Afghanistan’s spinners finding plenty of turn and helpful bounce, but nothing that could explain a power play that started with Reeza Hendricks’ tentativeness and finished with Andile Phehlukwayo’s incompetence.
SA scored 36/7 in those 10 overs, with Phehlukwayo ending that period trying to argue his case with the umpire after absent-mindedly dawdling out his crease, and being run out.
Whatever advantage that should have accrued from winning the toss, was blown into the desert air by the third over when Hendricks’ forward defence failed him and his stumps were disturbed by the impressive left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi.
That started a procession; stand-in captain Aiden Markram, was bowled off the inside edge, playing with an angled bat, Tristan Stubbs, batting at No4 edged an arm-ball from 18-year-old Allah Ghazanfar to slip, debutant Jason Smith had no clue against the same bowler and was comprehensively bowled, Kyle Verryenne was similarly bamboozled and then Phehlukwayo engaged in his amateur folly.
For all of SA’s woes, Afghanistan deserve credit for their disciplined approach, particularly Farooqi who bowled with accuracy, finishing with 4/37 from seven overs.
Ghazanfar, produced a polished display, extracting turn and bounce to destroy the Proteas middle order with figures of 3/20 from 10 overs.
Mulder provided the sole slice of redemption, making a gritty 52 that spared his teammates the embarrassment of registering SA’s lowest ODI total. After his player of the match performance in the last Test against West Indies, this was another effort that emphasised Mulder’s growing confidence in the international arena.
He had to be patient, but stayed aggressive, hitting five fours in his innings along with a beautiful straight six off Rashid Khan.
In provincial teammate Fortuin, he found someone who could provide resistance against the rampant Afghans, with the Lions pair sharing a partnership of 39 runs for the eighth wicket.
Fortuin made 16 and was bowled by a googly by Rashid, and then Burger hung about, and despite scoring just one, shared a partnership of 30 with Mulder.
The latter was marginally unlucky when a delivery from Farooqi knocked back his stumps, but while Phehlukwayo floundered, Mulder sent a loud message to Walter.
Fortuin picked up two wickets and Lungi Ngidi and Markram one apiece, but the deficiencies with bat, rendered those efforts meaningless.
The second ODI will also be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.