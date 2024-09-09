Sport / Cricket

Leg-spinner Nqaba Peter gets first ODI call-up for Proteas

09 September 2024 - 17:28
by STUART HESS
Nqaba Peter will get a first ODI cap in the series against Afghanistan later this month. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Leg-spinner Nqaba Peter is in line to play his first one-day international after being called up to the Proteas for their series against Afghanistan and Ireland. 

The 22-year-old, who captured the country’s attention in last season’s T20 Challenge for the Lions, is clearly being put on an accelerated programme by national coach Rob Walter. 

With a Champions Trophy competition in Pakistan in February and further down the road a T20 World Cup also on the subcontinent, Peter is emerging as an important cog for the Proteas. 

He made his T20 debut against the West Indies in May, just weeks after finishing with 20 wickets to help propel the Lions to the provincial T20 title. Peter picked up three in that series in Jamaica and showed he enjoys the big stage. 

He was spotted in East London by some of the Proteas players during a training session in 2023, with ODI skipper Temba Bavuma among those who called Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright and urged him to sign the youngster.

He has only played six one-day matches, two of which for the SA A team that faced Sri Lanka A last week. Peter picked up one wicket in the two games. 

Jason Smith, who also earned a first T20 cap against the West Indies in a series played in August, also earned a first call-up to the ODI group. The 29-year-old has become a crucial part of the Dolphins in recent seasons after moving from Cape Town, and is part of Walter’s plan to build a deeper pool of all-rounders.

“There is no doubt tours such as these offer us this unique opportunity to provide players international exposure in differing conditions compared to what they are used to,” Walter said. 

The Proteas head to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. It is the first time the teams will have met in a one-day series. 

We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months
Proteas ODI coach Rob Walter

After that they will remain in the region, with Aiden Markram captaining the Proteas in two T20 Internationals against Ireland, followed by three ODIs against the Irish.

Markram, who will play against Afghanistan, will be given a break for the Irish ODIs, with Rassie van der Dussen called up for that series.

Again David Miller, who with wife Camilla at the weekend announced the impending birth of the couple’s first child; Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada will be given time off. 

“We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players and those who have impressed in recent weeks and months,” Walter said.

“This has been a deliberate move from management, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major ICC tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027.”

SA ODI squad against Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandré Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

SA T20I squad against Ireland: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandré Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

SA ODI squad against Ireland: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandré Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

