Maphaka’s steep learning curve involves more than bouncers and yorkers

Kwena Maphaka in action in the second T20 match against West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL PRENTICE
Somewhere between studying for exams in maths, accounting, biology and history, Kwena Maphaka found time to play a bit of cricket.
He made his senior international debut for the Proteas in Trinidad on Friday, played in all three matches of the T20 series with the West Indies, took a wicket, scored some runs and held a catch.
SA’s eight-wicket defeat in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday night meant they lost a forgettable series 3-0, but what will stand out in memory for South Africans will be Maphaka’s introduction to senior international cricket.
Off the field, his head was buried in schoolbooks. “When I get back [to SA] it’s straight into prelims and after prelims I go into finals and then I’m done with school,” Maphaka said.
It’s been quite a saga for the 18-year-old as his cricket career has taken off faster than he, or anyone close to him, expected.
From opening the bowling alongside Kagiso Rabada for the Central Gauteng Lions to taking the new ball at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and then his SA debut at the Brian Lara Academy stadium, Maphaka has packed more into six months than most do in a lifetime.
Carefully laid plans to balance schoolwork with his cricket career had to be recalibrated when he got a call-up to the IPL and it’s been the same for the tour to the Caribbean. But he’s taken it in his stride, showing maturity well beyond his age.
“It’s a great privilege and an honour. To be the youngest player to make a debut for SA is something that will be dear to my heart for a very long time.”
Naturally there were nerves, but Maphaka said those were suppressed by excitement.
Hugely impressive
“‘Saucy’ [Aiden Markram] told me to keep calm, do what I normally do, ‘and show us what you’re made of’. That was really important to me.”
West Indies struck the winning runs off Maphaka on debut, but it was still a hugely impressive effort in which he conceded only 25 runs in 3.4 overs, with a maiden wicket thrown into the mix.
“A wicket on debut is really nice to have. We were in a tough position in the game, but I wanted to dot [West Indies captain, Rovman Powell] up a bit and see where that took us. The first three dots in the over put him under pressure, and the fourth ball got a catch and a debut wicket. It was really good,” said Maphaka.
The learning curve was steep; he conceded 29 runs in his four over spell in his second match and in the rain-interrupted third encounter on Tuesday, bowled two overs for 34. Even in that display, against the electrifying batting of Nicholas Pooran and Shemron Hetmyer, Maphaka provided proof of being a quick learner, who was also happy to make changes in trying to upset the rhythm of the batters.
“Kwena has got variety,” said Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha. “He can bowl a 145km/h yorker, he can swing the new ball, he’s got a very good bouncer and a slower ball bouncer, he can adapt to lines, he bowls around the wicket and he bowls his off-cutters.”
Botha made it sound like a menu at a tapas bar and, like visiting a Spanish eatery, the key is limiting oneself. That, however, is not what Botha or the Proteas management want for Maphaka at this stage of his fledgling professional career.
“He has to start to understand himself as quickly as possible, and while he is young, he must be open-minded, to understand how to handle himself professionally.
“As a young cricketer this will be an invaluable experience for him,” said Proteas coach Rob Walter, adding that Maphaka equipped himself well in different situations.
“It is early days; we don’t want to put pressure on a young cricketer. We want to allow him to make his way in international cricket. All the attributes are there to be a really good cricketer for SA. We need to do right by him now and take care of his progression as he moves through his career.”
